Google Pixel 10 launch live blog: Reviews, camera comparisons, deals, and more

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) One of the only downsides to Google adding Pixelsnap magnets inside the Pixel 10 series is that reverse wireless charging had to be sacrificed. This option was also known as Battery Share and could wirelessly charge devices like headphones or even other phones at a slow rate. It was an emergency power bank, in other words. But as Engadget's Sam Rutherford says, "the Pixel 10 family no longer supports reverse wireless powersharing (aka Battery Share)." I can't say I miss the feature as I've never once used it in all my years of reviewing Android phones, but Rutherford laments the missing feature by noting that "every now and then I would find myself with a gadget that needed some juice, and even if it was slow, it was really nice to be able to bestow some excess energy upon a device without a cable." Just goes to show you that even the "niche" features considered for the chopping block have their fans. As for me, I'm just glad Pixelsnap lets me use magnetic accessories without a case on my phone.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) While I've enjoyed my time with the Pixel 10 Pro series and will continue to use it for the next few weeks, I'm looking forward to going back to my OnePlus 13 when all is said and done. But not TechRadar's Philip Berne, who said in his review that the "Pixel 10 Pro XL will be my primary device this year, for sure." Berne says the primary reason for this is that the "Pixel 10 Pro XL is polished and well-built, with a refined look and gorgeous materials and color combinations." I agree that it's well-built, but I think Google could do a lot more to make the phone look more unique than an iPhone with a camera bar on the back — which is what it looks like right now, let's not kid ourselves. Regardless, Berne thinks "it’s a much nicer-looking phone than the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it delivers on a number of features Apple hasn’t been able to match." That second part is mostly indisputable, as Apple Intelligence was a cluster of a rollout for Apple and Google nailed most of the new AI-based features in the Pixel 10 series out of the box.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) The Pixel 10 series might look basically identical to the Pixel 9, but there's something important hiding underneath: Pixelsnap. This new magnetic technology is a first for a major Android phone, packing in MagSafe-compatible magnets and Qi2 charging capability. Tech Advisor's Alex Walker-Todd said in his review that "Pixelsnap might quietly be one of the Pixel 10 Pro’s most meaningful hardware upgrades." I couldn't agree more, and it's about time a major Android manufacturer got on board with magnets inside of a phone. I'm a person who doesn't enjoy using cases and usually kept a case in my car just so I could use the magnetic phone mount I've got on my dash. Now I don't need that!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Magic Cue is one of the coolest new features on the Pixel 10 series, but it had a bit of a rough start in the review process. Both Derrek and I didn't have the feature for the first few days, and it looks like Tom Pritchard from Toms Guide had the same issue. But while our Magic Cue spun up quite nicely and was making suggested actions appear all over the place, Pritchard didn't have the same experience. This makes us wonder what people are going to see on their retail units when they collect them tomorrow. Will Magic Cue start working as expected after the 24-hour processing window Google warns about when enabling it, or is this a feature Google will need to iron out for the next few weeks and months? Magic Cue should be grabbing information from all kinds of sources and privately disseminating it in appropriate apps, something that certainly feels great when it works, but is frustrating when it doesn't appear, yet you expect it to!