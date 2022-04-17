Best MP3 players 2022

Listening to music is an easy-breezy process these days. You don't even need to lift a finger if you're using Alexa or Google Assistant, a smart speaker, and a music streaming app for your sound cravings. If you're a true audiophile though, that itch in your earholes won't be scratched until you've used one of the best MP3 players that support high-resolution audio playback. From affordable, entry-level options to over-the-top enthusiast favorites, this collection rounds up the best of the best.

Step into the world of audio nerds

Rediscovering the sound of music

Unlike picking the right music player apps for Android, looking for a dedicated MP3 player is a complicated process. A lot of thought goes into the search, especially if you have exposed your ears to high-end audio before. Nonetheless, the devices that we have gathered in this roundup have all the best features that you need. There's a little something for everyone, in every color, and every price bracket.

For audiophiles with a keen sense of hearing, the FiiO M11 is the absolute best audio player. There's an ESS Sabre DAC chip inside, it supports a vast range of file formats, and it is Hi-Res Audio certified for both wired and wireless sound delivery methods. The M11 is powered by Android and it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can essentially play music from any app of your choice. The 64GB of onboard storage is plenty, but you can expand it if needed. The one caveat here is the eye-watering asking price - this MP3 player will cost you as much as a mid-range smartphone. If you can afford it, pair it with the Fiio FD3 wired earphones and you'll experience total auditory bliss.

For lower budgets, the HiBy R3 Pro Saber and HIFI WALKER H2 are decent options. They both manage to produce similar levels of sound that sound exceptionally good. You'll enjoy top-notch audio playback without spending smartphone money with either one. On the other hand, if audio codecs, file formats, DAC & amps, and lossless audio mean nothing to you, then you should stick with basic portable music players such as the Mighty Vibe or the SanDisk Clip Jam. If you want even more versatility, grab the LG V60 ThinQ 5G to serve as a phone as well as an MP3 player. It's one of the best Android phones with a headphone jack and it has a solid DAC built-in.