What you need to know

Google rolls out a quick 31MB update for Pixel 10 and 10 Pro devices.

Update addresses critical bugs, improves performance and includes September security patch.

Significant fixes include display glitches and keyboard responsiveness issues.

Google is rolling out another quick update for its newest flagship devices, but is keeping the size small and breezy this month. The new patch essentially brings improved security and performance to the device, while also fixing some bugs.

The update shows up with a build number BD3A.250721.001.E1, which is about 31MB in size and also includes the September Android security patch. Google keeps it pretty vague as to what's being solved on the phone, but states that it "fixes critical bugs and improves the performance and stability of your device."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee/Android Central)

However, as spotted by 9to5 Google, Verizon seems to have given up a bit more as to what's being fixed this time around. According to the service provider, the most significant and widely reported bug was that some Pixel 10 owners noticed that their screens would randomly get the "fuzzy" or "snowy" effect.

Users noticed that this glitch lasted only for a few minutes or until they restarted the device, and it usually occurred when they were quickly switching between apps, during video playback, or camera previews. Some websites suggest that this could be a display timing bug, which Google has fixed with this update.

This is the second security patch that came in for the new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, which addressed critical issues on the Pixel 10 display, patching a similar issue where the screen would turn black during transitions. It also fixed the issue with the power button not working in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C, along with issues with the keyboard not responding in certain conditions.

That said, no other Pixel phones got this update that seems to be showing up automatically for Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro users in Settings, and users will typically get a notification when the update is ready.