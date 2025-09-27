Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google updated its Pixel Buds Pro 2 support page with a changelog highlighting a significant update that's rolling out.

This new update rolls out Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection to users, as well as Head Gestures for accepting/declining calls and texts.

The Buds Pro 2 had their first update in January, a long four-moth wait after its launch last September.

It's been quite a while since Pixel Buds Pro 2 users got an update, but today's the day a major one is rolling out with some much-needed new features.

Google updated its Pixel Buds Pro 2 support page with a changelog highlighting the newest update rolling out to end the week (via 9to5Google). Three major features in v4.467 for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 start with Adaptive Audio. Now, when you're listening to your music or podcasts, your earbuds will automatically adjust their volume so you remain alert when outside.

Google states Adaptive Audio will "dynamically reduce the volume of unwanted noises and sounds," while keeping you involved with what's around you.

Furthering your listening experience is Loud Noise Protection. The changelog states that when a loud noise occurs, such as a fire engine's siren and horn, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will drop its volume, so the siren doesn't burst your eardrums. Rounding out the major features is "Head Gestures" for calls and texts. While wearing your buds, nodding your head will accept calls/begin a reply to a text.

Shaking your head declines both. Google warns that some apps will require a setup process to get this working, so be alert when this update arrives and you'd like to use it.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This final feature is more of a QoL (quality of life) update, as Google states Gemini Live interactions should be a little easier in "noisy environments." The patch notes say this update is implementing some "advanced audio processing" that puts more of a focus on your voice over background noises. It's like Clear Calling, but for your conversations with the AI.

Users should expect their Pixel Buds Pro 2 update to begin appearing today, if not in the next several days.

The last significant Pixel Buds Pro 2 update rolled out in January, which marked the device's first update four months after its launch. That update was a little lackluster, as its changes/additions weren't explicitly stated after a Reddit user discovered its existence. It also seemed more like a prelude for more to come, as Google was likely more interested in fixing up some problems users encountered early on.