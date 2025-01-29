The Pixel Buds Pro 2 finally get their first update, four months later

What you need to know

The first update for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (version 3.144) is rolling out, spotted by a Reddit user.

Google hasn't announced the update or shared a changelog yet, so it's unclear what's new.

The update is being rolled out in stages and takes about 10 minutes to install in two parts: first downloading during use, then installing when placed in the charging case.

The first update for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is starting to land for users. Version 3.144 was spotted by a Reddit user (via 9to5Google).

Unveiled with the Pixel 9 series in August of last year, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit the shelves by late September. The Pixel phones have received several software updates since then, but the earbuds have been left out—until now.

The first update for the wireless earbuds, spotted by a Reddit user, bumps the firmware to version 3.144. Google hasn’t made an official announcement or shared a changelog yet, so we’re not sure what’s new.

(Image credit: InternetForward6269 / Reddit)

While the update details are still under wraps, users have reported occasional disconnections in the community forum. As 9to5Google pointed out, a Product Expert responded to these issues, hinting that another update was on the way.

Along with the disconnection issues, some users have run into a bit of a snag with the volume controls. Apparently, the volume rocker or slider on their phones isn’t doing the trick, and only the controls on the earbuds themselves seem to work.

Even with some ongoing issues similar to the previous model, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 still stands out as a top choice for Android users.

The update is presumably rolling out in stages, so it might not show up right away for all Pixel Buds Pro 2 users. As per 9to5, the whole process takes about 10 minutes and happens in two parts: first, the update downloads while you're using the earbuds, and then it installs once you put them back in the charging case.

To see if an update is available, go to More settings > Firmware update in the Device details/companion app.