How to use Clear Calling on Pixel phones

Over the past couple of years, Google has been using the power of AI and Machine Learning to help improve the overall experience on Pixel phones. But there’s also been a focus on phone calls, aiming to cut down on the annoyances that come with talking on the phone or even just dealing with spam calls.

With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Clear Calling is a new feature that cuts down on the background noise during a phone call. Rather surprisingly, despite announcing it alongside the latest Pixel phones, this feature was not made available until the December 2022 Feature Drop.

How to use Clear Calling

1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

2. Scroll down and tap Sound & vibration.

3. Scroll down and tap Clear Calling.

4. Tap the toggle next to Clear Calling to the On position.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Once the feature is enabled, you can start to use Clear Calling simply by placing a phone call to anyone. From there, you should hear a difference in the clarity of the person you are speaking with, as it’s meant to filter out any background noises while also enhancing voices.

For those who want to use Clear Calling on Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, this feature can also be toggled mid-call. Google also points out that Clear Calling will not work with Voice over IP (VOIP) services, so the only way that it works is when you are actually on a “traditional” phone call.

Pixel-only features FTW

One of the big reasons to consider grabbing the Pixel over some of the best Android phones is the exclusive features. Clear Calling is just one rather obscure example, but something like Magic Eraser is another beast entirely. A lot of the Pixel-only features are focused on the camera, which is regularly regarded as one of the best-in-class.

Occasionally, some of these features will make their way into the AOSP build, making them available for all Android phone makers to implement. But there's something about having device-specific features that help the Pixel stand out from the pack, and Clear Calling is just another example.