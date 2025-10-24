What you need to know

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is Qualcomm’s first 6-series chip built on a 4nm process, bringing flagship-level efficiency and performance to budget devices.

With a Kryo CPU that’s up to 36% faster and an Adreno GPU boasting 59% more power, expect smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better gaming.

It supports up to 200MP photos and 2K video with triple ISPs, HDR improvements, and multi-frame noise reduction for cleaner, sharper shots.

Qualcomm just gave budget and mid-range phones a shot in the arm with the launch of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, its first 6-series chip built on a 4nm process.

This new platform is designed to bring features typically reserved for premium devices to more affordable models, giving users faster performance, better gaming, and improved camera experiences without breaking the bank.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is a significant upgrade from the 6 Gen 1, mainly due to its 4nm architecture, which Qualcomm says offers better efficiency and performance. According to the company’s product overview of the chipset, the new Kryo CPU is up to 36% faster, and the Adreno GPU delivers a 59% improvement in graphics, making it a strong choice for multitaskers and mobile gamers.

This translates to smoother app launches, quicker responses, and better gameplay, all with lower power use. The platform supports 144Hz FHD+ displays. Gamers will benefit from features like Variable Rate Shading and Game Quick Touch, which improve efficiency and touch response, making mid-range phones feel closer to gaming flagships.

Pro-level camera support

On the camera side, Qualcomm didn’t hold back. Like the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 unveiled earlier this year, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 supports up to 200MP photo capture and 2K video recording, with triple image signal processors (ISP) for more versatile shooting setups. It also uses Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) to improve clarity in low-light shots, making photos sharper and cleaner.

With the Qualcomm Spectra ISP, users get enhanced HDR, improved color accuracy, and smoother autofocus. These features were once only found in high-end devices.

Connectivity is also much better. The built-in Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system works with both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, offering download speeds up to 2.9Gbps. The chip supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. With Qualcomm AI Engine, users get smarter camera features, better voice recognition, and real-time improvements to photos and audio.

On paper, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 pushes the 6-series line into new territory, making advanced features that were once reserved to the top Android phones more accessible than ever. Qualcomm hasn’t confirmed which phones will debut with the chip yet, but brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, and OPPO are expected to adopt it soon.