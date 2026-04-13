I didn't know I needed wireless HDMI until I used this dongle

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I have three HDMI connections on my TV, and they're used by the Shield TV Pro, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar (which has eARC), and the PS5. Now, I used to connect my gaming machine to my TV in the past, and I just used a 50ft HDMI cable to do so. It was a bit of a hassle as my gaming machine sat in my office while the TV was in the living room, but the long HDMI cable was just about adequate.

But we moved to a new house last year, and I realized I wasn't able to use the cable any longer. That's where Nyrius comes in; the Aries Pro+ is a wireless HDMI dongle, and it admirably solved the problem of connecting devices in different rooms. It is costly at $249, but if you're in a similar situation where dragging an extra-long HDMI cable just isn't feasible, it is a solid alternative.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Aries Pro+ has two parts: a transmitter and receiver. The receiver plugs into the TV, and the transmitter to the source device. The transmitter uses HDMI as well, so you'll need to connect it to something with HDMI out. Once you do so, you can easily stream 1080p video at a low latency, and that's something the Aries Pro+ does incredibly well.

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While Nyrius advertises a range of 165ft, that's based on line-of-sight, and the actual range is around 70ft when you account for walls in between the source and target device. That said, the HDMI dongle is able to deliver clean 1080p video without any issues as long as it's in range, and the system is easy to set up and use.