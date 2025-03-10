What you need to know

Ray-Ban, Meta, and Coperni teamed up for a limited-edition smart glasses model.

The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni smart glasses have a classic Wayfarer style with a translucent black frame and grey mirrored lenses.

Meta is releasing only 3,600 pairs, priced at $549.

Ray-Ban and Meta have teamed up with Coperni for a stylish limited-edition version of their smart glasses, blending tech and high fashion.

At Paris Fashion Week, Ray-Ban and Coperni showed off a fresh take on the Meta smart glasses. The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni glasses stuck with the classic Wayfarer style but gave it a fresh look with a translucent black finish.

Part of Coperni’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, these glasses mark Meta's first official fashion collaboration. While Meta has released a transparent limited-edition pair before for $429, this version stands out with unique tweaks and Coperni’s unmistakable design touch.

Inspired by last year’s translucent limited-edition models, the Coperni version rocks a similar transparent frame paired with grey mirrored lenses. The standout detail is a bold Coperni logo on the temple arm.

(Image credit: Meta)

Under the hood, these glasses pack the same tech as Meta’s standard model, including 32GB of storage and a 12MP camera. It snaps photos at 3024 x 4032 pixels and shoots video at 1440 x 1920 pixels, running at 30 frames per second.

You’ll also have access to Meta AI, which helps you learn about what’s in front of you, jot down notes, and translate languages. Plus, you can make calls and do even more. Meta AI can even scan QR codes right through the camera’s view.

Meta also added Shazam support, so you can now use your voice to search and play songs on Spotify and Amazon Music. The company also rolled out Meta AI’s upgraded memory features for even smarter assistance.

(Image credit: Meta)

An ultra-limited release

The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni glasses may be hard to come by, with only 3,600 pairs up for grabs worldwide, and they’re priced higher than the standard model. If you’re thinking about snagging a pair, they’re already up for sale on Meta.com, Ray-Ban, and Coperni’s sites for $549.

The higher price tag makes sense given how limited these smart glasses are, so if you’re looking to grab a pair, you’ll want to act fast.