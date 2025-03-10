What you need to know

Motorola's next top-tier clamshell, the Razr Plus 2025, was spotted in the 3C Certification database with a notable spec upgrade.

The foldable was seen sporting a charging adapter with "support" for 68W charging; however, there's a chance the device won't see this level.

Previous rumors claimed the Moto Razr Plus 2025 will have the same design, but its SoC of choice varies between the leaked Snapdragon 8s Elite and the flagship 8 Elite.

Motorola's next foldable is expected some time this year and the newest rumor ignites hope for a very important upgrade.

The company's upcoming clamshell, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra/Razr Plus 2025, was spotted passing through the 3C Certification database by ITHome (via Android Headlines). The device was spotted with model number XT2551-3, which is pretty much in line with previous database appearances. However, this time, the next Razr Plus was listed with a notable upgrade to its wired charging.

According to the listing, the next Moto Razr Plus features a stronger 68W wired charger.

There is something to note here as the publication highlights the charger's "support" for 68W fast charging. The post throws caution to the wind about this, stating there's a possibility Motorola won't push the adapter to its maximum. It reiterates that the previous Razr Plus 2024 was also spotted with a similar spec; however, it didn't happen. Instead, as we've seen since its debut last spring, Motorola opted to continue 45W wired charging like the previous edition.

For now, it might be best to take this with a grain of salt and see what Motorola does officially later this year.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Murmurings about the Moto Razr 50 Ultra or Razr Plus 2025 were heard in January when the device supposedly appeared in the BIS database. It was rumored that the foldable could launch earlier this year, considering its certification appearance was in January. It's speculated the device could land three months later, potentially in April, so we'll have to see.

Meanwhile, a huge Razr Plus 2025 rendering leak purports a similar design vibe for the clamshell. Consumers may see a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display and a 4-inch OLED cover screen like its 2024 counterpart. A 4,000mAh battery is also rumored to arrive to keep users powered throughout the day.

The leaks continue to speculate on Motorola's SoC of choice. This is where things differ as one side claims the (leaked) Snapdragon 8s Elite could power it while others claim the flagship 8 Elite will get the part. The 8s Elite is rumored to be a toned-down variant of the more premium chip with a 1+3+2+2 array like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That one Prime core could clock in at 3.21GHz.

Motorola made a similar tier-down SoC move with the 2024 Razr Plus, so it's not entirely outlandish, but moving forward accordingly.