The Moto Razr Plus 2025 could arrive soon with a much-needed hardware upgrade
Motorola's next Razr Plus pops up on TENAA, flaunting a massive battery boost.
What you need to know
- The Razr Plus 2025 could pack a dual-cell 4,275mAh battery (possibly 4,500mAh), up from 4,000mAh, plus faster 68W charging.
- While the design stays similar to the 2024 model, expect dual 50MP rear cameras, a 50MP selfie shooter, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 18GB RAM and 2TB storage.
- The regular Razr 2025 might downsize to a 6.7-inch display and run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X with 12GB RAM.
Motorola’s next-gen foldable flagship is already making moves, popping up in certification filings ahead of launch, and a new regulatory listing hints at some serious hardware upgrades inside.
A new listing on TENAA, China's telecommunications certification authority, sheds light on a new device called the Moto Razr 60 Ultra, which is expected to be the global name for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (via GSMArena).
According to the listing shared by Anvin on X, the Razr Plus 2025 packs a dual-cell battery with rated capacities of 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh, totaling at least 4,275mAh. Anvin suggests the typical capacity could hit 4,500mAh.
Same look, stronger core
The next-gen Razr Plus may keep the 2024 model’s design, but Motorola is clearly making some big moves under the hood.
The new battery marks a big jump from the previous model’s 4,000mAh. Plus, Anvin reports 68W fast charging, a notable upgrade from the current 45W on the Razr Plus 2024.
Beyond the bigger battery, the Razr Plus 2025 is set to keep the same 6.9-inch inner foldable screen and 4-inch pOLED cover display. It’s also expected to pack dual 50MP rear cameras, a 50MP selfie snapper, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with up to 18GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.
Standard Razr shrinks and switches the processor
Meanwhile, the regular Motorola Razr 2025 is rumored to pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip and 12GB of RAM. In a surprising twist, a leak from XpertPick suggests it’ll shrink to a 6.7-inch display, down from the 6.9-inch screens used in previous models, including the 2024 Razr.
The regular model could also arrive in three colors: Pantone Gibraltar (blue), Pantone Lightest Sky (silver), and Spring Bud (green).
Motorola usually launches its Razr foldables in China first before going global, so chances are the company will stick to the same game plan this time.
