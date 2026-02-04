What you need to know

A mid-week update from Spotify informs users about upgrades headed for lyrics, such as offline viewing when downloading songs.

Another update includes lyric translations, which are rolling out globally to free and Premium users, alongside "Previews" on the Now Playing screen.

Spotify's recent updates include "Request to Jam" in Messages and the "Prompted Playlists" beta arriving in the U.S. and Canada.

Whether you've forgotten about lyrics or not, Spotify's rolling out an update to make the experience better for listeners and Premium subscribers.

Early this morning (Feb 4), Spotify's press release to Android Central revealed "upgraded lyrics" on the platform. A subsequent blog post went into more detail, beginning with how lyrics will be tailored to a user's preferred language. Lyric translations have expanded since Spotify launched them in 2022; however, the platform has announced that this feature is arriving globally for users.

Free and Premium users can get in on this convenient feature. Users should be aware that lyric translations are not available for every song. Spotify states that, for songs that the feature is available for, users can tap the translate icon. The app will automatically convert what's been written into your device's primary language (whether that's Spanish, French, Korean, you name it).