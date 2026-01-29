What you need to know

Microsoft announces new Windows 11 builds headed for the Release Preview Channel that brings huge updates to Android.

In this patch, the company's Cross-Device Resume feature gets expanded to include Spotify, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and even "browsing sessions."

Microsoft is also giving devices, like Samsung, Vivo, HONOR, and OPPO, more to do with the mobile Copilot app.

Microsoft is preparing an update for its Windows 11 software that has a major highlight for Android users.

The update's changelog was posted on Microsoft's blog for Windows 11, informing users that versions 24H2 (Build 26100) and 25H2 (Build 26200) are arriving for the Release Preview Channel. This update concerns "Cross-Device Resume," a feature that pairs with Android devices that Microsoft debuted last May. However, this feature was extremely limited; now, it's branching out.

The patch notes announce that Cross-Device Resume lets Android users "continue on your PC based on the apps and services you use."

Such apps include Spotify for music playback, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and even "browsing sessions." The post doesn't specify this last point, but we're likely talking about Microsoft's Edge browser. When it comes to phones made by Samsung, Vivo, HONOR, and OPPO, the post states users can "resume online files that you opened in the Microsoft Copilot app" from their phone and start working on them again on their PC.

For Vivo phones, specifically, Microsoft says users can pause their browsing on their phone and hop onto their PC to continue.

Since this is an update for its Release Preview Channel, it'll be a little while before the general public sees this update. The remainder of version 24H2 (Build 26100) and 25H2 (Build 26200) can be read on the Windows blog.

Cross-device done right

Microsoft's been positioning its Windows software closer and closer to Android for cross-device compatibility for a while now. Windows 11 finally brought native Android support a few years back through the Amazon App Store. It gave users a way to access their favorite mobile apps right on their computer. However, the software started surging ahead to make its own Apple AirDrop-style feature with Phone Link.

Through this, users could share files between their PC and Android device seamlessly. We've even seen Samsung get on board with this with its Internet browser, merging the PC and Android phone experience on Galaxy for continued browsing.

Android Central's Take

There's no two ways about it that this update has been a long time coming. From limited exposure to Microsoft's extension to apps that matter (music, work, etc.), Android users are in a better position on Windows than before. Not only can I share files through Phone Link, but now I'm to expect the ability to quickly continue Spotify music playback? Sign me up. Sure, you can manually resume playback through the Spotify app yourself, but this might speed things up. I would expect Microsoft to continue to fine-tune and upgrade this feature for Android devices moving forward.