I’ve waited years for YouTube Music to sync my queue, and it’s finally here

What you need to know

YouTube Music now syncs your queue across phone, tablet, and web, so you can switch devices without losing your place.

A new “From your device” label shows where your current queue came from, making transitions clearer and less confusing.

Your most recent session takes priority, ensuring the latest queue is always front and center.

If you’ve ever switched between your phone, tablet, and laptop and found YouTube Music’s queue stuck on the device you started with, there’s now a much better solution.

After years of listeners dealing with separate queues, YouTube Music is finally adding real cross-device queue syncing (via 9to5Google). Now, you can start a playlist on your phone and continue with the same queue on your tablet or in your browser. There’s no need to rebuild your lineup or guess where you left off.

For a long time, YouTube Music’s Now Playing queue was separate on each device. The Android and iOS apps kept their own lists, and web players sometimes pulled from mobile, but it didn’t always work. Switching devices usually meant starting with a new lineup and losing your groove.

Pick up where you left off

That’s changing now. The service will sync your queue across all devices you’re signed into. When you open the app after using another device, you’ll see a label like “From your iPhone” or “From your browser” in the miniplayer until you press play. It’s a small touch, but it directly addresses a common frustration for users.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

YouTube Music prioritizes your most recent listening session, so your latest queue is the one you’ll see on other devices.

With queue syncing, YouTube Music now matches popular music streaming apps like Spotify Connect, which has let users control music across phones, browsers, speakers, and more for a long time.

This update changes how you use the app. If you switch between devices — commuting with your phone, relaxing with a tablet, or working on the web — you finally get a listening experience that truly continues wherever you go.