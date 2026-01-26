Apple Music is sneakily becoming the best music streamer for Android

Apple services haven't always remained locked inside the walled garden. In fact, Apple first made a name for itself in the consumer tech space with the iPod and iTunes, which were both compatible with Windows PCs in addition to Macs. Apple Music is following suit, as the music streaming service is now widely available on platforms like Android, Windows, Google TV, and ChromeOS. There's also a web app for Apple Music that can be accessed on virtually any device.

I've been a fan of Apple Music since it was called Beats Music before the Apple acquisition. Since then, the music streaming service continued to win me over, adding features like Dolby Atmos and lossless audio support while keeping prices low. I've acknowledged that Spotify and YouTube Music were better options for Android users in the past, but it's getting harder and harder to make that argument.

Specifically, Spotify's consistent price hikes and YouTube Music's missing support for high-fidelity audio make them tougher to recommend, even for Android users. If those two streamers aren't the best option for Android users, their next pick might be Tidal or Amazon Music Unlimited. Both are quality options that remain competitive with Apple Music. But I'd bet that if Apple Music were made by any other company, it'd be an instant Android hit.

Where Spotify is falling short

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Spotify is the largest music streaming service, with over 700 million monthly active users and roughly 281 million subscribers as of 2025. It's a music streaming giant in every sense, with over 100 million songs available for listening and downloading. Spotify is also incredibly expensive, with the company's most recent price hike raising prices by a dollar or more across all of its subscription tiers.

Spotify was already one of the more expensive streaming services. The platform's individual plan now costs two dollars more per month than the likes of YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Tidal. Amazon Music Unlimited is $1 cheaper monthly for everyone and $2 cheaper for Prime members. It's a relatively small premium to pay, but over time, the extra costs add up.

People typically flock to Spotify for its excellent algorithms and recommendations. The platform's social features, including the famous Spotify Wrapped experience, are another appealing aspect of the service for fans. I tend to view these extras as both a blessing and a curse. While they're sometimes neat, others are unnecessary — like Spotify DMs — and add bloat to an already-overloaded music app.

I could ignore them, but the larger issue here is that Spotify is paying someone to develop and maintain these features. If my music streaming bill is $2 higher each month so that my music app is cluttered with another messaging inbox, I won't be happy.

What about YouTube Music?