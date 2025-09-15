With Spotify launching lossless music streaming for premium subscribers, a whole new world has opened up for your auditory entertainment! However, moving from lower-resolution files for non-premium subscribers to the lossless 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC files is going to require some investment on your part, since your Bluetooth earbuds won’t really work with the new offering.

If you have over-ear headphones, you may already have the proper equipment for Spotify's lossless music, but you likely still need a DAC. No worries, we’ve got you covered! We’ve curated the collective knowledge of Android Central’s audio gurus to give you recommendations for getting the most out of your Spotify Premium subscription with lossless audio.

Budget picks

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda pick for a DAC is the powerful but compact FiiO KA11 USB-C dongle. It’s seriously heavy-duty, with a flexible silicone and braided cloth-covered cable that connects the USB-C end to the 3.5mm ported DAC. It’s warm, but with good mid and treble reproduction, and the price is right at just $32.99.

Brady Snyder has also been impressed with the FiiO KA11, noting how it's “simply a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle on steroids” and that you'll find that audio coming from your Android phone “immediately sounds better when run through the KA11.”

For IEMs, Jonnalagadda recommends the Truthear Hexa ($89.99), which sounds great, although some have found the bass to be a bit light. Not a problem that a little EQ can’t fix! They have no inline mic for calls, but they look good, come with memory foam, and have two types of silicone ear tips.

For headgear, Snyder likes KZ Audio’s KZ ZSN Pro X. He says these $21.59 IEMs cost less than a meal these days and sound superb for the price. “I find the wrap-around cable design paired with the silicone ear tips to be very comfortable, and like that the cord itself is detachable if you need to replace or customize it.”

Snyder characterizes the sound quality as “firmly good enough” for his casual listening sessions. You can get out the door with both of his recs for under $60! Not bad.

iFi Go Link on the left (Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

For my own budget recommendation, I’m going with the iFi Go Link USB-C DAC ($59.99). It has a beautiful alloy body, with a nice braided cable. Its sound signature is pretty neutral, with an enjoyable soundstage, and sparkle in the treble that gives music a live feeling.

For something to connect to those DACs, I’m going to recommend the Sennheiser CX 300S in-ear headphones with inline calling and playback controls. Since you’re looking at budget earbuds, $38.90 on Amazon for the red version fits the bill!

Bass is ok, while mids and highs are a bit more forward, giving you solid clarity when it comes to vocals. Between the two, you should get what you need to enjoy lossless for around $100, with tax. If that’s still a bit of a hurdle, you can’t go wrong with FiiO’s KA11 dongle DAC.

Entry-level upgrades

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Harish gets us started again with his DAC upgrade, the FiiO BTR17 Bluetooth 5.4 USB-C DAC AMP ($220). It supports not only wired connections but LDAC and aptX Lossless. It’s a powerhouse with 3.5mm and the more powerful 4.4mm connections, so it will grow with you, and you get a desktop mode, which helps extend the life of the battery. This is a relatively inexpensive DAC with some flagship features that sounds great!

For your IEM, he’s recommending the TIN HiFi P1 Max II, which has 14.2mm planar drivers. They come with a 3.5mm cable, no inline microphone

TIN HiFI P1 Max II (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Brady’s upgrade picks are the venerable Sennheiser HD600 and FiiO KA15. He says the former can reach high volumes when paired with a decent DAC and adapt to a variety of genres, making them versatile entry-level headphones for audiophiles. They have soft ear cushions with an adjustable headband that he calls “perfect for long listening sessions without discomfort.”

While he hasn't used the KA15, he notes that "it's the natural upgrade from the KA11 that I love. This DAC is a bit bigger, but you get higher balanced output power delivery for higher-impedance headphones, plus support for up to 768kHz/32bit and DSD256 sampling rates — more than enough for Spotify's lossless audio. I also can't help but enjoy the small screen and the shape that makes the KA15 look like a vintage cassette player.”

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

The upgrade I’m going to recommend is brand new on the market — the Hidizs MK12 Turris IEMs (pictured above). You can read my full thoughts on them here.

They punch above their price point and come with a few filters for sound customization. They’re lightweight, look great, and have solid detail retrieval, clarity, and bass extension that handles various genres with aplomb.

(Image credit: iFi)

I’m going to recommend that you pair them with the iFi Go Blu for the ultimate versatile mobile setup! The Go Blu is still one of my favorite DAC/Amps to date. It has an expansive soundstage, bright, crisp highs, and the ability to go from warm to deep, dark, rumbly bass with iFi’s X-Bass feature. It’s a beautifully designed, easily pocketable DAC with exemplary fit and finish.

Best of all, it can be used as a Bluetooth connection to connect your phone to the IEMs wirelessly, and has a built-in microphone for phone calls!

There are definitely pricier options out there for you if you want to get the most out of lossless listening. B&W’s top-tier Px7 S3 that I recently reviewed really doesn't require a DAC, since they have a built-in DAC that does a great job with sound reproduction!

If you really want a DAC, or even a higher-end Android-based MP3 player, Questyle’s M18i is brilliant, and the FiiO M21 digital audio player is the best DAP on the market under $500 right now. If you want even more recommendations, you can read our lists of the best MP3 players and the best DACs!