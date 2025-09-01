Asian manufacturers are producing some impressive consumer tech, so many that it's tough to keep up with them all. This is why I was intrigued when Hidizs reached out and offered me the chance to sample its wares.

What I found was high-quality products that were a lot of fun to use, but weren’t without their quirks, like everything else. Overall, though, I’ve been quite impressed with what Hidizs sent me; their small in size, big on features DAP, the AP80 PRO-X, and the product that, at the time of this writing, is up for pre-order, the MK12 Turris IEMs. Let’s talk about them!

Turris: Evolved sound

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Hidizs MK12 Turris Speakers Single 12mm 91% Magnesium diaphragm dynamic driver External magnet 1.5T external magnet design Frequency response 10Hz - 45kHz Impedance 32 Ω Sensitivity 110dB/mW Total harmonic distortion (THD) < 0.03% at 1 kHz Connectors 2-pin gold-plated connector & pure copper plating shell Cable material High-purity oxygen-free copper silver-plated twister pair wire cable Weight 19g with cable

Hidizs named its world’s first 12mm 91% pure Magnesium diaphragm IEM after a jellyfish — the Turritopsis dohrnii, to be exact. Theoretically, the turritopsis is immortal because it can regenerate endlessly, allowing it to adapt to death literally. It’s a fascinating species, go Google it (after you finish reading this).

Embodying millions of years of evolution, Hidizs chose the jellyfish as a symbol of the sonic evolution of this inexpensive, entry-level audiophile-grade pair of IEMs. They are highly adaptable, an evolution of design with their M-shaped dome Magnesium diaphragm, and aesthetically intriguing. When you first open the meticulously packaged box, you’re greeted by the two IEM units that feel heavy in hand, but are supremely comfortable in-ear.

After you remove the units and the top layer of packaging, the next layer contains the nine pairs of ear tips. Three sets, each with distinctive sonic properties. One set emphasizes vocal ranges, the next for a balanced sound, and one set for a bass-forward experience.

The “adaptability” doesn’t end there. You also get two pairs of tuning filters in the box. The default pair already installed on the MK12s is Rose Gold for balanced listening. They represent what Hidizs calls their “signature style.” Then there’s the Silent Silver, which enhances smoothness in the high frequencies, and their Enchanting Red filter, which enhances low-frequency sounds.

I found myself enjoying the Enchanting Red filters most, but was torn between the vocal and the bass-enhancing ear tips. The difference between the two was subtle, but I ended up spending more time with the red filter mated to the bass ear tips. I didn’t notice any loss of clarity or detail in the treble, but I did gain greater depth and energy in the lows, especially the sub-bass.

Rounding out the rest of the kit is your choice of a 2-pin high-purity oxygen-free copper cable terminating in either a 3.5mm or 4.4mm balanced connection. When you have the option and equipment to drive it, I recommend always choosing the 2.5mm or 4.4mm balanced cable.

This jellyfish has some backbone

All of the gear you get for under $200 is great, but how the MK12 sounds is the most important “feature.” The best aspect of a pair of IEMs’ sound signature is its ability to “feel” like the music is “in your head.” The Hidizs MK12 Turris does a fantastic job of placing you in the middle of the action. The listening experience is delightfully immersive for a pair of IEMs in this price range, and I’ve listened to some that cost more than twice as much and didn’t do as good a job.

One of the first songs I listened to was Charles Mingus’ “Moanin’” and the MK12 did not disappoint. Upper mids gave me details I hadn’t noticed in this highly frenetic Jazz composition. Some off-mic vocal riffs, some fingering of a saxophone’s keys, and other ambient sonic details that help feel like you’re sitting in the studio while the band is recording.

I can definitely say that upper mids are prominent with these IEMs. That bump in the upper mids also gave greater gravitas to the guitars in System of a Down’s “Toxicity.” It’s already one of my favorite metal hype songs, and if it’s headbanging that you’re after, you’ll want to put your skull through drywall with the Turris in your ears.

But what about the lows? Tight. Controlled. Deep and dark, thanks to the filter and ear tip combination I’ve chosen. Acoustic and orchestral tracks have weight to their basslines and instrumentation that has texture and impact. Tracks mastered with deep bass like The Roots’ “Do You Want More?!?!!” and Skrillex’s “Supersonic” have delightful resonance with the added benefit of comfortable enjoyment!

The shells of the Turris IEMs have pressure release ports, and I could feel the difference as the bass cannons in the song “Mumbai Power” slammed my eardrums. With most other headphones, the pressure from the booming sub-bass hits slam against your eardrums, but those ports made a world of difference, allowing me to spend extended periods with high-quality masters of sub-bass-heavy music.

When it comes to DAPs, I like a bit of sparkle in the top end, but the MK12 Turris’ treble is a bit too smooth, to the point of feeling constrained. I don’t know if that has anything to do with the rigidity of the Magnesium diaphragm, but it was something I noticed that became apparent as I went through my classical music test selections.

X gon’ give it to ya!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Hidizs AP80 PRO-X Display Samsung 2.45" (480x360) IPS HD touchscreen Supported Audio Formats WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, Formats DFF, DSF, MQA Sampling Rate PCM : 8kHz ~ 384kHz (8/16/24/32bits per Sample) Decoding DSD Native: DSD64, DSD128, DSD256 PCM 384kHz/32Bit MQA decoding DAC ESS ES9219C x2 (Dual DAC) Input USB-C, support two-way USB DAC Outputs Unbalance Out (3.5mm), Balance Out (2.5mm) EQ Xbands, 8 EQ presets, Save custom EQ support, MSEB w/10 tuning functions Bluetooth Bidirectional Bluetooth 4.2, CSR APT-X and Sony LDAC Storage Built-in, none; 512GB external via microSD Battery 800mAh 3.7V Li-polymer battery Supported OS Windows 10, 11 (32bit/64bit) / MacOS X 10.7 / iPad OS, iOS

Some music lovers are looking to simplify life with distraction-free listening and are rediscovering “MP3 Players' now called DAPs, which often handle all types of wired and wireless audio formats.

Regarding the best DAPs, the Hidizs AP80 PRO-X is an entry-level DAP priced at $180, available in black, blue, and gray options. It’s also available as a bundle with a color-matched leather case for $10 more.

The AP80 PRO-X is compact, smaller than a deck of cards, with a sleek machined aluminum body, a 2.45-inch touch screen, physical buttons, and a high-quality scroll wheel.

Powered by an Ingenic X1000 chip with Hiby OS 3.0, it features a familiar and intuitive interface, complete with apps such as Player, Bluetooth, Settings, and a step counter. It lacks internal storage but supports up to 512GB via microSDHC. In addition to a 3.5mm SE and a 2.5mm balanced port, you get Bluetooth 4.2, dual Sabre DAC chips, and support for DSD audio.

The DAP is a delight to listen to! Its sound is transparent and balanced, with solid clarity, forward mids, and lively treble. It pairs well with high-quality IEMs and offers extensive EQ and sound-shaping options, such as Hiby’s MSEB tonal adjustments.

Despite its small size and modest battery life of six to eight hours, the audio performance from the 2.5mm balanced output is a highly satisfying experience, with the 3.5mm output being just ok.

Hidizs is great for HiRes

I love to see competition! Despite America demonizing some foreign competitors’ products, as it did with Huawei, I’m glad we can still access companies that put out great, accessible products like the ones Hidizs sent me.

Both the MK12 Turris and AP80 PRO-X are solid options for music lovers who are ready to elevate their passion to new levels with enhanced listening experiences. Both products deliver that, offering cost-friendly options to a niche that often demands a premium for “audiophile” quality. No shade.