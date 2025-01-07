OnePlus 13 and 13R debut with a host of AI capabilities and upgraded camera systems

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 and 13R have made their global debut and come packed with AI capabilities and powerful performance for next-gen users

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a larger 6000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 13R gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, 6000 mAh battery, and an upgraded camera system

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colors Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse costing $899.99, while the 13R comes in two colorways – Nebula Noir and Astral Trail which costs $599.99.

Both devices are available for pre-order starting today.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 13 and 13R globally today (Jan. 7). The company said these devices will come packed with more AI capabilities than its previous models and a fully upgraded camera system.

Both devices will come with enhanced connectivity and 5.5G support, and a unique Bluetooth connectivity called 'Beacon Link' that will allow devices up to 200 meters apart to operate as a walkie-talkie.

In a press release, OnePlus said that these devices are set to deliver "powerful, reliable performances " that will create a next-gen experience for its users.

Let's get into what's in store for us with the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

OnePlus 13

To start, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a bump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC featured in its previous model. The device has a clear 6.82-inch QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that can display 4500 nits of peak brightness.

This device is said to feature a range of OnePlus AI tools backed by OxygenOS 15, the latest version of OnePlus' operating system. As well as Circle to Search and Intelligent Search. It also packs a wide range of image editing tools, like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser, that make photos look seamless.

The OnePlus 13 carries a new technology designed to protect your eyes from excessive brightness, TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification, and an Aqua Touch 2.0, which senses touch even if the user has oily hands or is using gloves.

The OnePlus 13 gets a larger OnePlus 6,000mAh (Dual-cell 3,000 mAh, non-removable) Silicon NanoStack battery that is cooled down by Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers, giving it a long-lasting life. OnePlus includes an 80W charger and is compatible with the 50W AIRVOOC (wireless charging). You also get Qi2 magnetic charging via external cases, one of the first Android phones to bring such functionality.

When it comes to dust and water protection, the new device comes with IP68 and a higher IP69, which protects the phone from high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning. In our OnePlus 13 review, Android Central's Nick Sutrich put the phone through a dishwashing cycle, and the phone came out unscathed.

According to OnePlus's Marcel Campos, Director of integrated marketing campaigns, this was extremely difficult to achieve since the materials degrade over time when stressed or exposed to harsh environments.

Talking about camera systems, OnePlus has co-developed with 5-Gen Hasselblad and has a powerful triple camera system: a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 50MP 3X Triprism Telephoto camera, which is equipped to capture shots at more than 10X zoom. These cameras are equipped to shoot in a Dual Exposure Algorithm with burst and action modes that help take photos in fast-moving spaces. On the front, it has stuck to the same 32 MP selfie camera for this year's model as well.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colorways: Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse. The Midnight Ocean colorway is the first phone to feature microfiber vegan leather. For storage, consumers will find the following RAM/internal storage variants: 12/256GB and 16/512GB. Users can start pre-ordering the device starting at US $899.99 in the U.S. and Canada.

OnePlus 13R

For the budget flagship model, the OnePlus 13R shares the same design as the OnePlus 13 and gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display. The 13R, like the OnePlus 13, is also equipped with the Eye Care 4.0 certification and an Aqua Touch 2.0. For the first time, the OnePlus 13R features Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i, which provides scratch resistance and durability.

The camera system has taken a step further when compared to the OnePlus 12R. Its main 50MP camera, equipped with the Sony LYT-700 sensor and OIS, helps shoot in low-light conditions. The camera can also capture swift moments like the OnePlus 13, with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom for sharp, detailed portraits and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing "expansive scenes."

As for the battery, the device is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and protected by Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers.

The OnePlus 13 is available in two nature-inspired colorways – Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, with 12/256 GB storage and can be pre-ordered today, starting at $599.99.