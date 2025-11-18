Don't buy the OnePlus 15 in India: It just isn't a good value with the downgrades, and you should get this Android phone instead — it has better cameras and doesn't overheat

What you need to know

The Find X9 and X9 Pro have made their debut in India, with both models going on sale starting November 21.

The Find X9 starts at ₹74,999 ($846), with the X9 Pro coming in at ₹109,999 ($1,241).

Both phones have attractive launch incentives, and retain Hasselblad image tuning.

I don't really like the OnePlus 15; the design is too generic, the cameras aren't as good, and I don't really get why the phone doesn't have Hasselblad integration any longer. OnePlus somehow managed to sabotage its own product, and outside of a big battery, there isn't much going on with the device.

That's why I think you should get the Find X9 instead. I used the Find X9 alongside the Find X9 Pro, and the smaller phone is fantastic. In fact, other than a few changes to the camera system, the phone is nearly identical to the Find X9 Pro, and it gets Hasselblad tuning. You may think I'm overestimating the importance of Hasselblad, but it genuinely makes a difference, and I like the color tuning this generation.

Best of all, the Find X9 just made its debut in India, with the phone available for ₹74,999 ($846). That's ₹2,000 higher than what you pay for the OnePlus 15 in India — ₹72,999 ($824) — but you're getting a better phone, and OPPO has quite the list of incentives this time, including a 180-day defect guarantee. Should you notice any hardware issues with your phone within six months, you'll get a new phone — no questions asked.

The Find X9 has a smaller 6.59-inch panel, and you get a better in-hand feel. The design isn't distinctive, but it looks good enough, and I like it better than the OnePlus 15. You also get IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 7i on the front glass.

Although the 7,050mAh battery is a little smaller, I still got a day and a half between charges, and it has 80W as standard. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is able to hold its own against Qualcomm, and if anything, it doesn't tend to overheat during extended gaming sessions, so you're coming out ahead.

The cameras are where you'll notice the biggest difference; the Find X9 gets a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, 50MP 3x zoom lens, and 50MP wide-angle module. It consistently takes better photos than the OnePlus 15, and the new Lumo imaging engine does a terrific job in low-light scenarios.

Having used both devices, I can say with some confidence that the Find X9 is the better choice, and I'm excited to see the phone go on sale in India.