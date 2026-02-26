What you need to know

Viture announced its a press release that it has reached $200 million in captial raised, following assistance from Legend Capital and several more backers.

The company states that it will use this expanded funding for next-gen products in 2026, global expansion, and much more.

Viture revealed its Luma series, which consists of the Luma, Luma Pro, Luma Ultra, and the Beast.

Viture just came off the back of a significant 2025; at least, that's what it's reporting, but 2026 might continue that momentum.

In just a few months, Viture announced in a press release that it has obtained another $100 million in its latest financing round. The company states this is its second significant round, following another $100 million from September 2025, bringing its total capital raised to $200 million. This doesn't come without welcome aid, as Viture states Legend Capital, an investment arm with Lenovo ties, "alongside a group of prominent strategic investors from the global technology ecosystem."

Viture also attributes its recent capital raise to the Bertelsmann Group and others, who contributed previously.

The company then slipped into a brief round-up in its press release, reiterating its dip into "enterprise and medical applications." In October, Viture joined hands with NVIDIA and Stanford Medicine, bringing AR and AI tech into the workplace to "streamline laboratory workflows and accelerate research processes." Swapping to the consumer focus, Viture's 2025 brought the Luma series, like the Luma Ultra and The Beast.

Approaching March, Viture's 2026 outlook involves surging ahead with "next-generation product development, global expansion, and deeper strategic collaborations across the XR ecosystem."

There's a little more to know

There was one huge part of Viture's 2025, and that was its legal battle with Xreal. That battle, which first started in Europe, moseyed into the U.S. last month, bringing a Texas-based court into the hearings. Xreal claimed that Viture was using its patents "unlawfully" across several pairs of its smart glasses. Viture states that it has filed an opposition against Xreal, adding that the opposition's claims are "unfounded."

The company said similar sentiments in its press release today (Feb 26), adding the following official statement: "We believe the claims lack merit. VITURE has independently developed its products and respects valid intellectual property rights. We will address these matters through the appropriate legal process while remaining focused on delivering innovative products and serving our customers."

Android Central's Take

XR glasses aren't exactly in my wheelhouse; however, they're greatly in the wheelhouse of my colleague, Nicholas Sutrich. Earlier this year, he put the Viture Beast against the Xreal 1S to see which was the best pair on the market for consumers. In short, while Viture has delivered a "compelling" alternative to Xreal's product, Xreal isn't resting. There are positives on both sides, but more that consumers can dive into to see which could be good for them. In my opinion, I don't think there's any doubt that Viture will push ahead with full head of steam in 2026, considering the funding it has amassed. The only thing is: what are we to expect next?