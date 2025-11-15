YouTube TV and Disney come to multi-year agreement to bring back ABC, ESPN, and more
The two-week-long saga comes to an end as 21 channels return to YouTube TV.
What you need to know
- YouTube and Disney reached a multi-year deal Friday to restore major channels on the live TV streaming service.
- Disney-owned channels and content are live on YouTube TV, effective immediately.
- Subscribers will also see previously-recorded content return to their YouTube TV account.
YouTube TV and Disney were entrenched in heated content rights negotiations for roughly two weeks, leaving subscribers without access to 21 channels, including big ones like ABC and ESPN. The public dispute finally came to an end Friday, Nov. 14, as YouTube and Disney announced they reached a multi-year agreement to bring the channels back to YouTube TV. As of now, subscribers should see all Disney channels and previously-recorded content back on the live TV service.
Google and Disney announced the new deal in separate press releases, each conveying a positive outcome for both sides. More importantly, YouTube TV subscribers can now access all Disney content, including the new ESPN Unlimited Plan, on the service. They'll also have the option to add the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle as part of certain YouTube TV plans.
"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers," YouTube TV said in a statement. "We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf."
Meanwhile, Disney's top executives said the deal "recognizes the tremendous value of Disney's programming."
The deal brings to a close nearly two weeks of contentious talks. YouTube TV and Disney's prior carriage deal ended Oct. 30, 2025, and the sides began publicly advocating for a new agreement even before it expired. In the days and weeks that followed, both sides took heat from subscribers and the public.
Disney tried to pressure YouTube TV to bring back ABC for Election Day, and subscribers lamented YouTube TV for going without Monday Night Football. Then, YouTube TV accused Disney of trying to win over public favor by leaking documents.
There were other wild elements to the negotiations, like commentator Pat McAfee calling out Disney-owned ESPN for using its media personalities to pressure YouTube TV — something he did during his show that airs on ESPN. Disney-owned media also became unavailable for purchase on unrelated platforms like Google Play and YouTube in a stunning twist.
Now, subscribers finally get a resolution, as 21 channels and more Disney content returns to the live TV streaming service. The multi-year deal means YouTube TV users won't have to worry about a Disney blackout for the foreseeable future.
