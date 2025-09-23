Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google expands Pixel 10 conversational image editing to all U.S. Android users.

Users can now edit photos using voice or text prompts for effortless adjustments.

Gemini offers multiple edited options and retains transparency in AI-generated changes.

Google announced today (Sept. 23) that it is expanding a Pixel 10 conversational image editing feature to all Android users in the U.S. Earlier, Android users could "Ask Photos" for certain images, information, and assistance through a conversational AI agent; now, with the new flagship launch, users can ask Gemini to edit pictures for them, without needing to switch between apps or look up the right tools to make their images look perfect.

Google says, all you have to do is "simply describe the edits you want using your voice or text and watch Google Photos bring your vision to life." This means you could keep the editing simple by asking the image editor to "make this image" better, and Gemini will make the necessary adjustments to the image, like adjusting the brightness, contrast, and removing unnecessary noise from the picture, so you don't manually have to. Or you can take it a step further, imagine your pet or that alpaca from the petting zoo chilling in Hawaii with a mojito—Gemini can make it happen.

(Image credit: Google)

It makes things extremely easy when it comes to editing photos, since you can basically chat or speak to Gemini to make certain edits for you that seem somewhat of a task, like Magic Eraser; you previously had to manually refine areas that weren't fully erased, but Gemini streamlines this process.

But now, with conversational edits, you can just give Gemini a prompt to “remove the cars in the background” or something more general like “restore this old photo,” and Photos will understand the changes you’re trying to make. And the best part is that Gemini gives you multiple edited images to pick from, so you can choose the one that matches your original idea.

(Image credit: Google)

And it doesn't end there; you will also be able to give Gemini multiple edits in one go, like “remove the reflections and fix the washed-out colors.” The AI bot also gives you several prompt suggestions based on the image you're editing, which helps out if you need a little inspiration. Once Gemini generates the edited image, you can also give it follow-up instructions to "fine-tune" your image as well.

Lastly, within the image's details, Google will keep things transparent in the picture by indicating that these edits were made using AI tools. All eligible Android users in the U.S. can try out this feature starting today.