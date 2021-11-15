Best answer: The public preview for Project xCloud ended on Sept. 11, 2020. Now, cloud gaming has moved to beta status for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers while Microsoft spins up its resources to meet the incoming demand. However, if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can download the new Game Pass app from the Play Store, pair up a compatible controller, and get gaming!

Full cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate list

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Back 4 Blood

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Beholder Complete Edition

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition

ClusterTruck

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Control

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

Cricket 19

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Cris Tales

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Shadow

Dark Alliance

Darksiders Genesis

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans!

DiRT 5

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 2

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal

Double Dragon Neon

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Quest Builders 2

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Drake Hollow

Eastshade

eFootball PES 2021

Elite Dangerous

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

F1 2019

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 19

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motosport 7

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

GreedFall

Guacamelee! 2

Hades

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Haven

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hotshot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

I Am Fish

Ikenfell

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Injustice 2

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Kona

Last Stop

Lethal League Blaze

Levelhead

Library of Ruina

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Madden NFL 20

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Mass Effect: Andromeda

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 21

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Morkredd

Moto GP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

My Time At Portia

Myst

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

NieR: Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods

No Man's Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

PHOGS

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Plants vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Project Winter

Quake

Rage

Rage 2

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Recompile

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

River City Girls

Sable

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Supraland

Superliminal

Surviving Mars

Tell Me Why

Terraria

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Falconeer

The Gardens Between

The Little Acre

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne (episodes 1-3)

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torchlight 3

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Tropico 6

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Unpacking

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unruly Heroes

Unto the End

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Visage

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot's Warehouse

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein Youngblood

World War Z

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yakuza 6

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Like with Game Pass for Xbox One and PC, games will come and go, but this is the current, up-to-date list of games available right now. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best games from this list if you're having trouble deciding what to play first through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Do I have to wait to play first-party games?

Nope! Microsoft said that Game Pass subscribers would get access to most Xbox Game Studios and ID@Xbox titles on launch day, the same as everyone else. This includes titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the publishers that together compose Xbox first-party studios. It's worth noting that not all games will come to the console and cloud gaming versions of Game Pass since some are limited to PC (such as Microsoft Flight Simulator).

How do I get started?

It's pretty simple. Once you've signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll need to get the Xbox Game Pass app for Android from either the Play Store or Galaxy Store, depending on your preference and availability. Then, sign in to the account you used to sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, and you'll be good to go on that front.

You can also play in your browser on the Xbox.com/play website.

What do I need to play Game Pass games on my phone?

Microsoft says that you will need a few things to get started. First up, you need an Android device running Marshmallow (Android 6.0+) or above, with at least Bluetooth 4. The good news there is that it encompasses a ton of modern devices. So if you're thinking about an upgrade, be sure to check out our best Android phones for Game Pass.

Next, you'll want an external controller of some kind since most available games won't have a touch input layer applied. You can check our recommendations for the best controllers to get started. Basically, you can use a lot of different accessories, including a PlayStation DualShock 4!

Finally, let's talk about internet connection real quick. If you're on your home Wi-Fi, make sure to connect to the 5Ghz band for maximum bandwidth. You can also use mobile data too, but whatever you're using, be sure it's at least a download speed of 10Mbps.

What countries is Xbox cloud gaming available in?

Microsoft has detailed 22 countries for the launch of Xbox cloud gaming for Android. More countries will be added in the future as the program continues to expand. Here's the current list: