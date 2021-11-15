Best answer: The public preview for Project xCloud ended on Sept. 11, 2020. Now, cloud gaming has moved to beta status for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers while Microsoft spins up its resources to meet the incoming demand. However, if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can download the new Game Pass app from the Play Store, pair up a compatible controller, and get gaming!
Full cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate list
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Back 4 Blood
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3 (campaign)
- Cricket 19
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Cris Tales
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dark Alliance
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- DiRT 5
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Drake Hollow
- Eastshade
- eFootball PES 2021
- Elite Dangerous
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 19
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motosport 7
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- GreedFall
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Haven
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am Fish
- Ikenfell
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lethal League Blaze
- Levelhead
- Library of Ruina
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Madden NFL 20
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Moto GP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- My Time At Portia
- Myst
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NieR: Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- PHOGS
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Project Winter
- Quake
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Recompile
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- River City Girls
- Sable
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Supraland
- Superliminal
- Surviving Mars
- Tell Me Why
- Terraria
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne (episodes 1-3)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torchlight 3
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Tropico 6
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto the End
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Visage
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Yakuza 6
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Like with Game Pass for Xbox One and PC, games will come and go, but this is the current, up-to-date list of games available right now. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best games from this list if you're having trouble deciding what to play first through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Do I have to wait to play first-party games?
Nope! Microsoft said that Game Pass subscribers would get access to most Xbox Game Studios and ID@Xbox titles on launch day, the same as everyone else. This includes titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the publishers that together compose Xbox first-party studios. It's worth noting that not all games will come to the console and cloud gaming versions of Game Pass since some are limited to PC (such as Microsoft Flight Simulator).
How do I get started?
It's pretty simple. Once you've signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll need to get the Xbox Game Pass app for Android from either the Play Store or Galaxy Store, depending on your preference and availability. Then, sign in to the account you used to sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, and you'll be good to go on that front.
You can also play in your browser on the Xbox.com/play website.
What do I need to play Game Pass games on my phone?
Microsoft says that you will need a few things to get started. First up, you need an Android device running Marshmallow (Android 6.0+) or above, with at least Bluetooth 4. The good news there is that it encompasses a ton of modern devices. So if you're thinking about an upgrade, be sure to check out our best Android phones for Game Pass.
Next, you'll want an external controller of some kind since most available games won't have a touch input layer applied. You can check our recommendations for the best controllers to get started. Basically, you can use a lot of different accessories, including a PlayStation DualShock 4!
Finally, let's talk about internet connection real quick. If you're on your home Wi-Fi, make sure to connect to the 5Ghz band for maximum bandwidth. You can also use mobile data too, but whatever you're using, be sure it's at least a download speed of 10Mbps.
What countries is Xbox cloud gaming available in?
Microsoft has detailed 22 countries for the launch of Xbox cloud gaming for Android. More countries will be added in the future as the program continues to expand. Here's the current list:
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
Getting started
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
This is what you'll need to get started with streaming games to your phone via Game Pass. The Ultimate subscription starts at $1 for the first month, then goes to $14.99 per month after that. It's the best deal in gaming right now, and you get a ton with your Ultimate sub.
Clip on your phone
PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
If you're rocking an Xbox One controller or another gamepad that doesn't include a clip, then you're going to want some way to hook up your phone to the controller, trust us. This clip is awesome, and it's pretty customizable to find the perfect angle and fit for your phone.
Ultimate mobile gaming solution
Razer Kishi
If you want something incredibly mobile and easier to carry around than an Xbox controller and clip, then be sure to check out the Razer Kishi. It basically turns your phone into a Switch to play Game Pass games. It folds up really small, so it's easy to take with you anywhere.
