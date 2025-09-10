Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus launches AI PlayLab for user-driven feature testing and feedback

New AI features YumSee and Party Up enhance user experience with translations and animated photos

Early testers gain exclusive access to upcoming features and influence OnePlus's AI development

OnePlus has been making some power moves lately that is making some heads turn. From ditching its long term camera partner, to now opening up its AI space to users.

In a recent community post, the company says that it's now launching its first ever OnePlus AI PlayLab, that essentially allows people to " test, explore, and shape the future of AI features" in the OnePlus ecosystem.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Which means if you can come up with a fun AI feature that could help users at large do things quicker or with ease, "from generating summaries of articles and audio to creating unique social media content, the possibilities are vast, and your feedback will directly guide what comes next," OnePlus added.

It doesn't just end there, OnePlus users who sign up by filling out quick questionnaire also get dibs on checking out new features ahead of launch. Additionally "Early testers" can also give feedback to help OnePlus fine tune or even change certain AI features to help it function better.

New AI features on the way!

Additionally, OnePlus also showed a preview of two new AI features that is currently being tested: YumSee and Party Up. Yumsee is a text translation AI feature that translates menus on the go. Imagine you're on vacation and are having trouble understanding the cuisine.

YumSee comes into play. All you have to do is upload or take a photo of the menu, then select your preferred language and currency. YumSee uses its AI to clean and translate the text, and basically recreate the restaurant's menu in the language you understand. Pretty cool, eh?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As of Party Up, it basically brings still photos to life, turning them into "live party-themed" videos. OnePlus adds that Party Up uses AI to animate static photos, to "gain movement, music, and magical effects." Instead of manually editing, you can use one of its templates to turn images into short-form videos.

"We built tasteful, vibe-driven templates based on the most common celebration moments," the post stated.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Begin by choosing an image, select the template that matches your vibe, such as "Party Dance," "Party Cheers," or "Birthday Party." The AI will then detect subjects, apply natural motion, and layer in effects to create a video, which can be shared on different platforms. Users can give both these features a go via OnePlus' AI PlayLab.