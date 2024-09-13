EarFun Air Pro 4 review: The ultimate budget earbuds now come with LDAC and Auracast

I was bold enough to say that the last-gen EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds set the bar for 2023, and I stand by that statement. What's even more impressive is that the new Air Pro 4 keep everything good from last year's buds and take things up several notches. You get the same full-bodied lively sound as before but now with hi-res audio and LDAC, as well as Bluetooth Auracast and an even better battery life. Google Fast Pair makes setup a breeze and the buds are as comfortable as ever. There's far too much good here, with literally nothing missing except perhaps a more robust IP rating.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best EarFun Air Pro 4 deals $89.99 View

EarFun has done it, we now have a perfect pair of budget earbuds that leave absolutely no feature behind. The EarFun Air Pro 4 buds end all other cheap earbuds and I'm going to tell you exactly why in my review.

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, with even $50 ones delivering quite a punch. But there's always something missing in the budget segment, especially when looking at the sub-$100 category. I have tested tons of wireless earbuds and headphones over the years but this is the first time where I don't have a single complaint. The value is just too good!

Price and availability

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds were released on August 5, 2024, at a retail price of $89.99. You can get the Air Pro 4 for around that price via popular retailers like Amazon. EarFun has regular discounts of around 20% to 25% on new launches, so keep your eyes peeled for sales.

As for colors, the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds come in black or white. Note that the black variant tends to go on sale more frequently.

Today's best Earfun Air Pro 4 deals $89.99 View

What I luuurve

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Hats off to EarFun for not changing a thing about the design of the buds themselves. They were already supremely comfortable, and I'm glad that nothing has changed in that regard. The Air Pro 4 sit snugly in your ears all day long and you get four extra ear tips inside the box to help everyone find the perfect fit.

The case is identical as well, but the internals have been upgraded. You still get wireless charging and fast wired charging, but the battery life has been bumped from 45 hours to a marvelous 52 hours (with ANC turned off). So while the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds might look identical to the EarFun Air Pro 3, almost everything inside has been revamped and upgraded.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category EarFun Air Pro 4 Drivers 10mm composite dynamic drivers Chip Qualcomm QCC3091 with aptX Lossless Audio Modes ANC mode, normal mode, ambient mode, game mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Auracast, Google Fast Pair, USB-C Codecs Qualcomm aptX adaptive, AAC, LDAC, SBC Bluetooth profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP Bluetooth range 15m Battery 52hrs without ANC, 54mAh x 2 (earbuds) and 600mAh (charging case) Charging 10W wired charging, 5W wireless charging IP rating IPX5 splash resistant Mics 6 mics, cVc 8.0 Dimensions 62.4 x 46.6 x 29.2mm, 56g Extras In-ear detection, touch buttons, four extra ear tips Color Black, White

These earbuds last forever, wear great over time, and the touch functions work exactly as intended. There's automatic in-ear detection so audio playback pauses intuitively whenever you take a bud out. You can use just a single bud at a time if you like.

Setting up the EarFun Air Pro 4 is easy peasy lemon squeezy with Google Fast Pair and there are several modes to pick from. Whether you want the low-latency gaming mode, an isolating active noise cancelation mode, or an ambient mode, these buds have them all. Of course, there's high-quality, hi-res, lossless audio produced thanks to LDAC and Qualcomm aptX Lossless codecs.

EarFun outfitted the Air Pro 4 earbuds with the latest Bluetooth 5.4, so you get Bluetooth Auracast support. This does require you to disable Google Fast Pair, but that's just the requirement for Auracast itself. The two cannot be enabled simultaneously so you have to switch to the LE mode in-app. Auracast isn't entirely available just yet, but it's good to be ready for the future once it arrives with Android 15.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EarFun delivers punchy, lively, and full-bodied audio through each of the buds' 10mm composite dynamic drivers. Highs and lows are well-balanced and you can further tweak the sound with the equalizer in the companion app. I enjoy a heavier, more bass-heavy sound myself and enjoyed the bass boost in particular. It put a smile on my face as I jammed along to all my favorite tracks, from the Foo Fighters and MCR to Avicii and Eminem. These earbuds are versatile and suitable for all genres of music.

There are loads of sound presets as well as a custom EQ in the app. If that doesn't float your boat, just fiddle with the other presets or the dynamic equalizer to find the right audio settings for yourself.

The app has loads of other cool features. It lets you customize the touch controls, change the language of the earbuds' prompts, and locate each of your earbuds individually by playing a loud sound on each. The mic settings let you switch which mics should be active, the array of mics in the right bud or the ones in the left. You can even increase or decrease the sound of the prompts, granting you control at the granular level.

EarFun delivered a very comprehensive experience with the budget EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds. It's hard to believe such excellent buds cost less than $100.

What I kinda sorta mind

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Almost perfect is EarFun's schtick, but I think you can forgive the IPX5 splash-proof rating on these buds for once. There's no one else offering all these premium features and such a well-tuned sound for under $100. If I was hard-pressed, I'd prefer to have at least an IP67 or IP55 rating at the very least. There's zero dust resistance on these, which is a little concerning if you're a rough user or live in a dusty region.

Competition

(Image credit: 1More)

The under-$100 price bracket is mad competitive, but it's really difficult to find a pair of wireless earbuds that pack in these many features in this segment.

The SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro+ have similar specs as the Air Pro 4 and are priced exactly the same. You get IPX4 splash-proofing, hi-res audio and LDAC support, six mics, 43 hours of playback, ANC, and a low-latency gaming mode. However, most of its specs are underwhelming next to EarFun's cheap earphones.

On the lower end of the budget spectrum, the 1MORE Q30 earbuds cost a modest $54.99, but you still get ANC, a gaming mode, six mics, 30 hours of playback, and an IPX5 water-resistant rating. It's got even fewer fancy features, but it costs a lot less than EarFun's option.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You should buy it if...

You want hi-res audio, LDAC, and/or aptX Lossless audio

You want Bluetooth Auracast support

Your need something under $100

You need wireless charging and fast wired charging

You want a customizable EQ

You prioritize battery longevity

You like Google Fast Pair

You shouldn't buy it if...

You need robust dust and water-proofing

It's not just that there's nothing to complain about, but what's more interesting is that there's literally not one thing missing in the EarFun Air Pro 4. It's just such an awesome product altogether.

Usually, when someone comes seeking a recommendation, I ask them what is it that they're looking for in a pair of earbuds. With the Air Pro 4 earbuds, I don't even have to ask as much before suggesting them. Because chances are, whatever feature you're prioritizing, these wireless earbuds probably already have it. I mean just look at the list of specifications and features.

The bottom line is this: don't think anymore, the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds are good for any kind of user. Parents, kids, friends, teachers, students, etcetera. If you cannot spend more than $90 on a pair of true wireless earbuds, just buy these.