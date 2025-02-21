Fitbit tipped to have a 'Sleep Lab' test in the works for better bedtimes

What you need to know

Fitbit's recent app version holds signs about a potential Labs test called "Sleep need Labs."

This test will see the app deliver periodic surveys to testers throughout the day to gauge their energy levels and wake up time.

Once sufficient data is gathered, the Sleep Labs test will offer a suggested bedtime to users to ensure they can last through the day.

Fitbit Labs held its first test in October, which saw the introduction of Insight Explorer backed by Gemini.

Fitbit is reportedly preparing to introduce a new experiment within its in-app Labs test environment.

An APK dive of version 4.37 of the Fitbit app by 9to5Google supposedly produced signs about an upcoming "Sleep need Labs" test. At its core, the feature seems to need to know information about you and your sleep, such as when you wake up and when you typically go to bed. Within the code, the test will inform users of the following: "Each day, answer a few questions about how you feel at different times."

Supposedly, the "different times" refers to a survey given to testers during the morning, afternoon, and evening. However, Fitbit's early code suggests the app will question users about their energy levels during the afternoon survey. Another key point reads, "Fitbit uses your responses, and your sleep data, to work out the sleep you need each night."

What the code doesn't explain is how long these surveys will need to occur before the app understands the user and their daily life.

Once this is completed, the publication's findings show the app will provide "a personalized bedtime and wake time recommendation." The app will then "recommend" an appropriate alarm time for you to set on your device once it fully understands your day's energy levels and more.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's not clear when Fitbit could roll out this "Sleep need Labs" test to users. Considering its barebones code strings, we might have to wait a while longer.

Fitbit launched its Labs experimental grounds in October 2024, which included its first test, Insight Explorer. The test was available for Premium users, giving them access to a Gemini-driven test that let the app "understand" the user better. Insight Explorer would gather a user's health data through a series of questions so the AI could deliver "personalized answers."

These answers were based on the data the app has cataloged on you, like your steps, Active Zone Minutes, sleep score, sleep duration, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and more.

Fitbit Labs was first teased during the Google Health event last March. Perhaps Fitbit is looking to line things up with the next Health event. Looks like we'll have to wait and see.