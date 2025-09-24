Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The new Material 3 Expressive update is reportedly rolling out for the Pixel Watch app via a Play Store update.

The update brings M3 Expressive's bolder, rounder, and more colorful new design to the main Pixel Watch app, and updates its icon.

M3 Expressive rolled out with Wear OS 6, which brought a design theme that hugged the Pixel Watch's circular face with smoother animations and more.

Pixel Watch users are in for a treat this week, as reports claim Google is rolling out its new Android design on its dedicated app.

It appears that the update has just started arriving, as a report from 9to5Google highlights the Material 3 Expressive changes users on Android will see. The inside of the app sports larger design changes, such as the vertical, pill-shaped row of key Pixel Watch features. The update places Fitbit, Personal Safety, Gemini, and Google Wallet right above your device's illustration.

Beneath that illustration, users will find their connectivity info, battery percentage, and the last time the watch has synced with Fitbit's services.

The clean containers for UI elements that Google has implemented across Android are present in the updated Pixel Watch app, too. As part of the "main" feature set, users will find Watch Faces and Tiles before scrolling down into their Settings. These new containers and subtle line separators are present throughout the entire app, as well, especially when scrolling through your tiles and other sub-menus.

The Pixel Watch app icon has been updated in this update (don't be alarmed). The publication notes that users will find a more pronounced Pixel Watch illustration that's a blue, purple mix, as Google moves away from its classic four-color getup.

M3 Expressive finally hits the main app

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The post states the update has started rolling out today (Sep 24) via the Play Store. It might take a little while before your device picks it up, but it should begin appearing more as the week winds down.

It feels like the Pixel Watch app is last in line for these wearable Material 3 Expressive updates, as Wear OS 6 already graced the model with the new look. M3 Expressive delivered a bold redesign to watches, offering new visuals and much smoother animations across the board. One major note to mention is that M3 Expressive hugs those circular curves on the Pixel Watch, making the experience seem fuller and more immersive everywhere you go.

Aside from the new design, Wear OS 6 was just a massive upgrade over the previous iteration. New watch faces and Gemini were some of the headliners, as well as new and improved media controls for your music.