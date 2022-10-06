Google Pixel Watch app debuts on the Play Store, allows customizations and more

What you need to know

Google introduces a new accompanying app for its new Pixel Watch.

The app allows users to set up and customize the new Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3.5.

The app can be installed on devices running Android 8.0 and above.

At its Made By Google launch event, Google finally debuted its Pixel Watch today. The first smartwatch from the company has been launched alongside the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. With the new smartwatch, Google has also introduced a new app accompanying the wearable - the Google Pixel Watch app.

The new app allows users to set up and manage their new Google Pixel Watch on their smartphones. Pixel Watch owners can install the app immediately if they own an Android device running Android 8.0 or above. Not just setting up the Pixel Watch, the app further allows users to set up their Google Assistant and Google Wallet.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Google Play Store ) (Image credit: Google Play Store ) (Image credit: Google Play Store ) (Image credit: Google Play Store ) (Image credit: Google Play Store )

The app can set up the new watch, customize watch faces, and manage tiles displayed on the Pixel Watch. It also allows users to manage accessibility during the initial setup process. For watch faces, users will be able to choose color shades individually for dials, digital clock text, Fitbit mode, and other complications.

The app listed in the Google Play Store suggests different tiles that users can manage. They include a forecast tile, exercise quick launch, and Google Maps, to name a few.

Users can further customize the notifications with the native app. They can allow preferred app notifications to be displayed on their Pixel Watches. The notifications are segregated by Watch apps and Phone apps. The customization interface looks relatively identical to the Notification Settings we're used to on Pixel devices, like the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Google Pixel Watch app further showcases whether your Pixel Watch is connected, displays its percentage, and allows users to mute notifications with a single tap.

Lastly, the app listing also suggests the collected app data is safe and "no data is shared with third parties." The collected data includes personal information like email address, app activity, Device IDs, crash logs, and Diagnosis, for example. Google, however, assures the data is encrypted in transit, which should be a relief for many.

The app is available to download in the Play Store now, although unless you physically have the watch, you won't get very far.