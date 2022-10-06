The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are faster, smarter, and have fun cameras

What you need to know

Google has announced its latest flagship phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with enhanced machine learning prowess and camera upgrades.

Both phones are powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with the Titan M2 security chip.

The new Pixel phones are priced similarly to last year's models, with the standard model starting at $599 and the Pro variant at $899.

After many leaks and months of waiting, Google finally gave the Pixel 7 series a formal launch following its teaser at this year's I/O conference. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the latest Google flagship phones with cutting-edge features at a low price.

Like last year's models, the new Pixel phones cost $599 for the standard Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pro model. The pricing is aggressive compared to many of the best Android phones, especially at a time when prices are skyrocketing. More notably, the new flagship line aims to undercut the competition, seeing as high-end offerings from the likes of Samsung cost a few hundred dollars more.

One big thing to note with the new Pixels is their new processor, a second-generation Tensor chip that Google calls the Tensor G2. Like its predecessor, there’s a lot going on with the new version. Google touts its advanced machine learning and speech recognition capabilities as the most important pieces. It also bolsters the Pixel 7 series' photo and video prowess with next-gen Super Res Zoom, faster Night Sight processing, Face Unblur for sharper photos of friends and family, and new features like Cinematic Blur, which gives your videos a movie-like quality with blurred backgrounds. The chipset is paired with a dedicated coprocessor for security called the Titan M2.

The new Pixel lineup also looks like the previous models when you take a look at the back, which is marked by a thick camera bar that stretches across the top portion of the rear panel. Both models promise extraordinary photo and video quality. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both have a 50MP main sensor with f/1.85 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view (125.8 degrees for the Pro). Google also added a third lens to the Pixel 7 Pro: a 48MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera capable of zooming up to 30x thanks to its Super Res Zoom feature. The regular model also has Super Res Zoom capability attached to the main sensor, though it's limited to 8x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 in all color schemes (Image credit: Google)

Real Tone returns in the Pixel 7 series to provide an accurate representation of all skin tones. Google says this feature also expands to Night Sight and Portrait mode. For users with low vision, the Pixel 7 series includes Guided Frame for the front camera to aid in taking selfies through audio and haptics.

On the front, there's an 11MP selfie snapper for both phones with an f/2.2 aperture. This is a different situation from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, in which only the more expensive model debuted with an 11MP front camera while the cheaper variant came with an 8MP sensor. With the new sensor, users can finally take advantage of Face Unlock, a feature that has been noticeably absent on Google's last flagships.

In the display department, the standard Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, which Google claims to be 25% brighter than its predecessor thanks to its 1000 nits of brightness. The Pro model has a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, which is dynamically capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro in all three color options (Image credit: Google)

The new Pixel phones also have a premium design, with a glass back and an aluminum frame. The Pixel 7 Pro has a polished aluminum frame, whereas the Pixel 7 is matte aluminum. According to Google, the new models are made from recycled materials. The phones are also built to withstand the elements thanks to their IP68 rating. The screen on both phones is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

A 4,355mAh battery is keeping the lights on for the Pixel 7, and a 5,000mAh for the Pro model. The batteries on the two models are adaptive, meaning they can last over 24 hours by learning your favorite apps and prioritizing power where it is most needed. There's a 30W fast charger that Google says can charge your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes, though you'll have to buy it separately.

The new Pixels will receive at least five years of security updates, like the Pixel 6 series, though major Android OS updates are only promised for three years. The Pixel 7 will come in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass, while the Pro model swaps out the third color scheme for the Hazel option. Preorders for the phones begin today, with store availability scheduled for next week.

