Click for next article

What you need to know

TCL announces that its paper-like NXTPAPER 70 Pro is now available in the U.S. at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile for $199.

The device offers its "most-advanced" NXTPAPER display, which automatically adapts to your activities, ensuring the content remains crisp and vibrant.

While there are several "ink" modes, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro offers a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We're on our phones all day, which means eye fatigue can set in quickly, but TCL is here with a solution that U.S. consumers can order today (Apr 8).

A press release details that TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is now available for U.S. consumers via T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The company highlights the device as providing a "unique angle" in the world of smartphones. The NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a "display designed to reduce eye strain without sacrificing performance." In a PR Newswire post, TCL explains that the phone utilizes the "most-advanced" version of its proprietary NXTPAPER display technology.

This e-paper display minimizes glare and reduces its blue light emission to remain softer on your eyes. Moreover, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro's display automatically adapts to a wide range of user activities. Whether the user is watching videos, scrolling social media, or reading an e-book, the phone will ensure the visuals remain sharp and vibrant.

Article continues below

Comfort shouldn't come at a steep cost, which is why TCL states the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is available for $199.

At this price point, users will receive a 6.9-inch FHD Plus 120Hz display with Android 16. Internally, the phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. AI tools for transcriptions and summaries are included, as well as "true color calibration" and wide-angle circular polarization, which facilitates comfortable viewing from different angles.

Paper-like screen for your eyes

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

When the NXTPAPER 70 Pro launched in January, TCL had many interested U.S. consumers looking around, as the country wasn't mentioned. The company only highlighted Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America during the initial reveal. While North America was included, the U.S., specifically, was not. It had us worried, considering the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra never made it.

Luckily, with this announcement, it's now becoming available at T-Mobile. The NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a Color Paper Mode, which offers a muted appearance for its paper-like display, alongside its Ink Paper Mode, which is more traditional (black and white). TCL also implemented a NXTPAPER Key. This is a physical switch on the phone that lets users switch between Color Paper, Ink Paper, and Max Ink modes.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a short demo, it was clear the NXTPAPER 70 Pro's display was cooking. TCL's devices rarely debut in the U.S., but its eye-friendly display just felt too good to pass up to my colleague Brady Snyder.

Android Central's Take

For such a cheap price—$199—TCL might attract consumers for the 70 Pro. It's just, well, it's not hard to see how people might gravitate elsewhere. Eye health is incredibly important, especially since we're surrounded by screens day in and day out. E-paper displays are also quite prevalent on e-readers, so we're used to this technology. My only curiosity is how many people are actively seeking this kind of thing out for a phone.