Motorola and T-Mobile are bringing a new 5G tablet to the US, and it looks like it'll be easy on my wallet

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What you need to know

Motorola is launching the new Moto Pad 2026 with an 11-inch display and a 7,020mAh battery.

The Moto Pad 2026 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The tablet will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile with 5G connectivity.

I can't remember the last time Motorola released a tablet in the United States, which is why the launch of the Moto Pad 2026 is quite a welcome surprise. Launching alongside the Moto G Stylus 2026, this new tablet is just as colorful and should be just as easy on the wallet.

From the looks of it, the Moto Pad 2026 is essentially the Moto Pad 60 Neo, which launched last year in India. The tablet is powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which has powered phones like the Moto G Power 2026 (and last year's model as well). You shouldn't expect flagship-level performance, but it should still be pretty solid when paired with 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The tablet has an 11-inch 2.5K LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which further indicates that this device is meant to compete with other cheap Android tablets. Still, you get quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a design that looks more premium than it is, thanks to the dual-tone metal PANTONE Bronze Green.

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On the back, there's an 8MP camera, while the front 5MP camera should be sufficient for selfies and video calls. There's also 128GB of expandable storage, and the 7,020mAh battery supports 20W charging, which isn't terribly fast. There are some pogo pins on one side of the tablet, which suggest accessories could be in the works, such as a keyboard attachment, but Motorola remains mum on the subject for now.

There's also support for Smart Connect, so the tablet can work seamlessly with PCs or Motorola phones, moving files, mirroring windows/apps, and more.

And at just 10g, Motorola highlights its fairly compact, lightweight design, which should make it easy to carry. And this could be a tablet you might actually want to carry around, because the Moto Pad 2026 supports 5G connectivity.

(Image credit: Motorola)

In the U.S., the Moto Pad 2026 will be exclusively available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, starting April 30. Pricing wasn't disclosed immediately, but we expect it to be on the lower end. We will update this post when pricing is announced.

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Android Central's take

Motorola's family of devices had been feeling pretty bare for a while. Sure, the company has the Moto Tag and Moto Watch, but neither of these really contributed much to the ecosystem. Given the recent success of Motorola's smartphone line, it's good to see the company finally being confident enough to expand its lineup in the United States.

That said, I'm a little disappointed Motorola went with this model and didn't launch a tablet closer to the Moto Pad 60 Pro, which has a faster processor, a larger battery with faster charging, and a bigger display with a faster refresh rate. That said, going with a cheaper model plays to Motorola's strengths and could help it move more devices, especially at a time when RAM is bringing prices up.

With any luck, this tablet will be successful enough to prompt Motorola to launch more and better models in the future.