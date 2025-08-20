What you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is here with a huge 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover display with a "gearless" hinge that should last users "10 years of folding."

Google's newest model rocks its Tensor G5 chip with AI capabilities, empowering its Gemini AI model and many photography features, like Add Me.

The 10 Pro Fold boasts built-in Qi2 magnets for wireless charging, which Google says can be paired with its new Pixelsnap accessory and case.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for pre-orders, starting at $1,799, ahead of its expected October 9 market availability.

NYC is Google's jungle today (Aug 20), as the company's main summer event brings us the full reveal of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

During the Made by Google event, the company highlighted one of the significant upgrades to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold: its durability. Considering foldables, well, fold, the latest model now features a new "gearless" hinge. Google states this new hinge technology is "twice as durable" as what consumers received with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year. Google states its hinge is water and dust resistant (IP68), a "first" for foldables.

Additionally, the large 8-inch Super ActuaFlex display strengthens its durability this time around. With thin glass and two layers of anti-impact film, Google says its 10 Pro Fold can "handle over 10 years of folding." The cover display has also gone up to 6.4 inches because of slimmer bezels this year.

Internally, what consumers can expect is Google's latest Tensor G5 chip. The company touts this chip's "powerful" capabilities for processing your daily tasks and ensuring your mobile games remain smooth. Another aspect of this chip is its AI focus, which comes through with several Gemini features, like Gemini Live, Magic Cue, and the Daily Hub.

The Tensor G5 is also responsible for the heavy-lifting behind the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera editing features. Tools like Add Me, Best Take, and Camera Coach are available for users.

Pro-level displays, cameras to capture

Image 1 of 3

The Tensor G5's prowess for the Fold's camera capabilities would be nothing without the cameras themselves. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a squared triple camera housing on its back panel, equipped with a 48MP main (wide) camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. The cover display's camera is 10MP, same as the inner screen's camera.

The foldable introduces Instant View, a feature that lets users "preview" their photos instantly when unfolded. Recording capabilities at 4K can reach 60fps for its rear and front cameras.

Drawing attention with the foldable is its multitasking capabilities. With such a large inner display, Google says users can take advantage of the Fold's Split Screen feature. Two apps can be active at once, and users have the choice of changing the size of each to their preference. Moreover, users can "drag and drop" content from one app to the other on the 10 Pro Fold.

Embracing Qi2

Image 1 of 2

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's got a lot going on, but its 5,015mAh battery might give you room to breathe easy. Google states the battery can keep its foldable going for 30 hours or more, though this will likely depend on your usage. However, the company says users can activate its "Extreme Battery Saver" mode to extend its life to ~84 hours.

What's got us a little more excited is that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the "first foldable" with Qi2 charging built in. Thus, Google has announced a Pixel accessory to go with the device called "Pixelsnap." This is a magnetic charger that lets users snap their device to it—on its charging stand, too—for a charging cycle. Google says users can even snap the Fold onto the charger when it's unfolded, which could be convenient if you'd still like to properly use it while it's charging.

It's also worth mentioning that, unlike the Pixel 10 series, the 10 Pro Fold is the only phone that offers a physical SIM slot. Google states users still have its physical SIM, as well as an eSIM option.

Consumers can find the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Moonstone and Jade, as its pre-orders begin today (Aug 20) ahead of its October 9 market availability. The foldable starts at $1,799.

