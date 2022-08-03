Google Meet takes over Duo in the latest merger update

What you need to know

Google continues its Duo-Meet merge today as Duo switches icons and names.

On Android and iOS, Google Duo will become Meet, and the combined app will share features from both video calling apps.

While the rollout begins on August 3, all users should have the updated Meet app in September.

The original Google Meet app is now called Meet (Original).

While Google Meet is most commonly used by businesses and Duo is used for enjoyable casual talk, the company is now merging both applications. With the migration slowly underway, Google has announced an update to bring it to its next phase.

Google will begin rolling out an update to Android and iOS users that will change the current blue Duo app logo to Meet's multi-colored camera logo. According to Google, users will receive a notification letting them know that "Duo has been upgraded to Meet as their one app for video calling and meetings."

While the Duo to Meet app icon update begins its slow rollout on August 3, Google says that all users should have the update by September. If users already have the Duo app, it should update regularly. However, new users will be encouraged to download the updated Meet app. For the time being, you are still able to use the original Google Meet app, but Google does recommend using the new updated version that has Duo combined with it.

Google Duo's integration with Meet was announced in June, and the following month, Google upgraded Duo with Google Meet's features.

Meanwhile, Google has been doing some work with Meet to bring more useful features to the service. The company has implemented ways of incorporating more anonymity during Meet calls while also allowing users to livetream meetings on YouTube.

While these changes are rolling out on some of the best Android phones, Google mentions changes arriving for desktop users, too. Starting August 3, Duo on the web will feature Meet branding. Over time, Duo's web version will redirect users to Meet.