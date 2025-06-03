What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly advising its users about an upcoming purge of old, inactive accounts this summer.

Behind its new policy, Samsung states it will remove old accounts and delete all of their data in order to protect those users who've left the account behind.

Users have until July 31 to sign into any old accounts to avoid a data wipe.

Samsung is sending a warning to everyone who hasn't logged in for a while: do so or lose it all.

A post by SamMobile highlights a recent Samsung advisory to its users, which states the company will begin purging all inactive accounts in July. Of course, with this purge, any inactive accounts, ones that haven't been signed into for two years, will see all data removed from Samsung's servers. Moreover, the publication states the Korean OEM will restrict access to that account.

With all the data gone, though, there might not be a point to return to it anyway.

If you have a Samsung account, or maybe an alternate one, the company says it will start sending emails to those older, dormant accounts. This is to prepare users for the July 31 cutoff, where a new policy will go into effect.

The publication details this as a new "inactive Samsung account policy." This policy is reportedly designed to "protect" user data, especially from accounts that haven't been used for quite some time. To ensure your old account doesn't go away, you should sign in to it before July 31. If you haven't, and the end of July has come and gone, so too goes your data.

Time to get ready

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It'll be good to get your accounts settled before July 31, considering Samsung's hot summer of major reveals is on the way. New and returning Samsung users alike are looking ahead to what's coming this summer during Galaxy Unpacked. We're expecting the company to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic. Concrete details are unknown for now; however, a report from a South Korean outlet claims the company will return the event to New York this year.

Aside from Samsung's major phone and watch reveals, we're also keeping our eyes peeled for One UI 8 (Android 16). Since Google is moving fast, looking for a Q2 launch of Android 16, Samsung is right behind them. The Korean OEM recently rolled out its One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series at the end of May.

Users in the beta should notice a hugely revamped user interface and several key AI updates.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.