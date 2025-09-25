This Google phone is an AI beast, and it's currently 50% OFF at Mint Mobile!

The Google Pixel 9 may be a last-gen smartphone, but the 2024 flagship continues to impress with long software support and all of the AI-powered software features you could ever need.

The phone's (slightly) advanced age also means that Pixel 9 deals are becoming increasingly common, including this Mint Mobile promotion that carves a straight 50% off the phone when you bundle your purchase with one year of the unlimited plan.

That offer alone would be a pretty exceptional deal, but Mint Mobile is also slashing 50% off the wireless, which means you're getting a full year of unlimited T-Mobile-powered service AND a new smartphone for only $579 (or $49/month using affirm). Who says you need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy all of the latest AI features?

Score 50% off one of 2024's best phones

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 9 may no longer be the newest kid on the block, but it remains a great device for anyone who values versatile cameras, snappy performance, and a ton of AI trickery. Buy the phone from Mint Mobile with one year of the Unlimited plan and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will give you 50% off both the wireless AND the phone, no trade-in required. If you're able to spend a little more, it's also worth mentioning that Mint is running a similar deal on the Google Pixel 10.

✅Recommended if: you want a compact, AI-powered smartphone with great cameras, long software support, and a vibrant display; you're looking for a new data plan and you live in an area with great T-Mobile coverage; you're sick of paying your phone bill.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Google Pixel 10; you don't want to be locked in to one year of a single wireless plan.

As detailed in our 4/5-star review, the Google Pixel 9 is a pocketable AI phone with enough power to keep up with the best Android phones on the market today. The device boasts a vivid 120Hz OLED display with a Gorilla Glass Victus construction and IP68 water and dust resistance. Under the hood, you get the still-solid Tensor G4 processor with 12GB of RAM, great haptics, and over a day of battery life on a single charge.

Thanks to Gemini, you're also getting all of the fun (and free) AI features you could ever want, such as Pixel Studio and Call Notes. The phone is powerful enough to handle on-board AI processing, and Google's long software promise will ensure that these features get better with every new update.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you get a free mobile hotspot and calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. This 50% off deal drops the price of the data plan to only $180, which shakes out to just $15 per month. Take a look at last month's phone bill and tell me that doesn't sound good right about now.

Of course, the Google Pixel 9 is a last-gen phone, so you will be making a few sacrifices when compared to something like the Pixel 10. Some folks may also not want to be tied to a single wireless plan for a full year, and that's understandable. But if you want an affordable phone and some cheap T-Mobile-powered wireless to match, this deal is still a no-brainer.