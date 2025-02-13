Latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 design and S Pen leaks double down on previous rumors

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly pushing for bigger internal and external displays on the Fold 7, which could end up as 8-inches and 6.5-inches, respectively.

The company is also looking at removing the S Pen digitizer for the sake of a thinner phone that's roughly 0.6mm slimmer.

The latest report echoes display and digitizer rumors we've heard previously that claim the next S Pen could be slightly bulkier with a battery.

Additional information has supposedly come to light regarding Samsung's next Z Fold model.

A source from South Korean publication EtNews claims Samsung is moving toward several hardware and S Pen changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (via 9to5Google). The post states the next Fold will feature a "larger display size" for its internal and external displays. The Fold 7 is rumored to sport an 8-inch and 6.5-inch screen, respectively. Curiously, the publication's sources suggest that the bigger screens will "make it easier" to reduce the thickness of the next foldable.

That's where the next portion of rumors come in as Samsung is — once again — reportedly ditching the S Pen digitizer.

The publication cites "multiple industry insiders," stating, "It has been decided that the digitizer will not be applied to the Fold 7." The purported changes don't appear to be drastic, as Samsung is allegedly looking to dip below 10mm in thickness for the Fold 7. Specifically, the post claims that removing the S Pen's digitizer could offer a (rough) 0.6mm reduction.

Samsung is also rumored to be looking at new ways of providing S Pen functions. The Korean OEM is allegedly looking at turning the S Pen into its own device that requires a battery to support its core functions.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

A lot of what we're hearing today doubles down on previous rumors, like ones from mid-January. A YouTube report by a South Korean publication claimed that Samsung was looking at removing the digitizer for the S Pen, meaning it won't be stored within the phone. It's a change that would mirror what the company did with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Without a digitizer, consumers would have to charge their S Pen since the device won't do so internally. This could cause the stylus to end up slightly larger and maybe a little bulkier than we're used to. Also, rumors from December add that Samsung could chase AES technology so the stylus could manage everything on its own without reliance on the Fold 7.

Rumors about the phone's displays continue, doubling down on two-month-old speculation. Tipsters on social media claimed Samsung could deliver an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen for the Fold 7. Those rumors touched on the FLip 7, too, stating it could feature a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover screen.

The Fold 7 is expected to debut later this year, likely sometime during the summer as usual.