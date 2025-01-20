Samsung rumored to have a year packed with foldables and S Pen changes

What you need to know

A recent report alleges that Samsung is preparing to begin production of its tri-fold device in Q2 with roughly 200,000 units planned "over a year."

Rumors add that the next Galaxy Z Fold 7 could lack an S Pen digitizer, meaning the stylus would be separate and require charging.

Past rumors claimed a possible Samsung tri-fold might not see an under-display camera while another set claimed the next Fold could see a thicker larger S Pen.

A recent set of rumors could more information regarding Samsung's foldable outlook in 2025.

The rumors were summarized by Jukanlosreve on X, sourced from a YouTube report by Korean publication, TheElec (via 9to5Google). The video alleges that Samsung long rumored tri-fold (or double-folding) phone will feature a "9.9 to 10-inch screen" when unfolded. Additionally, the report purports that the Korean OEM could produce roughly 200,000 units of the tri-fold style device for consumers.

The tipster on X chimed into a reply about the rumored number of units. Jukanlosreve claims that the number "is limited to the tri-fold;" however, Samsung is supposedly looking to reach that number "over the course of a year."

Samsung will allegedly begin production on its Galaxy tri-fold in Q2, which gives us a timeframe between April and June.

Elsewhere, the Korean report continues by stating the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is on its way this year, but it could lack an S Pen digitizer. A Fold without a digitizer was rumored in November with a report claiming it could help make the device thinner — like the Fold 6 Special Edition. The tipster adds that there's a "high chance" for this to happen in 2025.

The primary difference here is that the Fold 6 Special Edition does not support the S Pen at all alongside its lack of a digitizer to make it slimmer. The previous report suggests Samsung is interested in crafting a Fold that lacks a digitizer but still supports the S Pen, kind of like the current rumors.

Elsewhere, the Korean publication's video claims there are a two more foldables expected: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Flip 7 FE. The devices are rumored to launch in Q3 2025, which lines up with Samsung's past summer Unpacked events.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Another rumor from earlier in January claimed that 2025 would be the year Samsung revealed its double-folding phone. Rumors stated the company could debut the phone without a UDC (under-display camera). Also, the device could fold in a "G" shape for durability and screen protection purposes. Samsung Display was also rumored to have new screen tech ready to debut, which could happen during MWC 2025.

That same rumor added that Samsung could produce "under 300,000" units. Current speculation suggests around 200,000, something that might have to deal with its interest in slashing foldable totals after a lackluster 2024.

Regarding the Fold 7's S Pen digitizer, removing it could force users to have an S Pen they need to charge instead of letting the phone handle it. Such an idea was put forth late last year as a Korean report claimed Samsung was looking to change its S Pen hardware and opt for one that's slightly larger. The stylus would also (likely) leverage active electrostatic (AES) technology to manage its own operations.