Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 'first look' brings its huge screens to the surface

A tipster claims to have revealed the renderings for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a few of its changes.

The foldable is supposedly slimming down as Samsung removes its S Pen digitizer while also sporting a larger 8.2-inch internal display and 6.5-inch cover.

A recent South Korea report suggested Samsung was moving away from the digitizer to shave roughly 0.6mm off the device's thickness.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut later this summer.

Starting the week is a pack of alleged renderings depicting Samsung's upcoming book-style foldable.

The leaks were surfaced by X tipster OnLeaks in conjunction with Android Headlines who've compiled a list of its supposed specifications. According to the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a "larger" 8.2-inch internal and 6.5-inch external display. Additionally, early rumors claim there's a slight dimension change, which could mean the "front screen" is "even wider" than its predecessor.

Overall, the leaked renders show a Galaxy Z Fold 7 that looks pretty identical to the Fold 6. The cover display boasts relatively thin bezels while its internal display offers even slimmer borders.

The back of the device is rumored to receive an upgrade as the tipster claims the primary lens will arrive at 200MP. Rumors add it could be joined by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto with a 10MP selfie camera. The internal display is supposedly receiving a 4MP UDC (under-display camera).

The leaked renders don't indicate much change for the rear panel. The triple camera array remains as a vertical, pill-shaped housing for the three lenses. That housing also provides a small bump, as the post claims the device rises to 9.5mm when factoring in the camera array.

Without it, the device is 9mm in thickness when folded; however, the tipster states the phone is only 4.5mm when unfolded. Curiously, the renderings don't show a slot for the Fold 7's S Pen.

Other specification rumors state the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and a 4,400mAh battery. The device is expected to launch later this summer, perhaps in "mid-July," per the recent leak.

There are some specifications here that have remained consistent following a South Korea report on Samsung's planned changes. It was stated earlier this month that the Korean OEM was considering a display increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, potentially pushing its internal screen to 8 inches while its cover display could see a 6.5-inch change. More importantly, creating a slimmer book-style device was also a key aspect.

The company has played with the removal of its S Pen digitizer, meaning consumers could no longer store/charge the stylus within the device. It was rumored that this would shave off roughly 0.6mm. As previously mentioned, the current renderings don't show an S Pen slot, so this might be the way the next Fold will go.

As a result, Samsung could make the S Pen a little bulkier and with a series of "improved" functions.

A chunkier S Pen was reiterated today (Feb 24) in a separate leak that claimed Samsung is working on an upgraded stylus with a revamped tip for better writing. It was speculated that this newer version may only work with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.