Looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s fan-favorite feature is here to stay

Turns out, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t ditching the S Pen after all, but it’s tipped to be getting a bit of a makeover. A new rumor suggests that Samsung is making the stylus thicker than the one on the Fold 6.

Leaker PandaFlash claimed in a post on X that a new version of the S Pen is in the works. While SamMobile points out that this doesn’t necessarily mean the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the stylus built in, it does hint that a revamped S Pen could be on the way soon.

New S-Pen has a bit thicker build than the Current Z Fold 6 S-Pen.More Leaks Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/dOqfM9mFjSFebruary 20, 2025

This rumor is pretty interesting because it goes against what we’ve heard before. Earlier rumors suggested the S Pen might get scaled back on the Fold 7, with Samsung possibly trimming down its features to make the phone itself thinner. It seemed like a classic design trade-off (slimmer device, less capable stylus). But now, it looks like that might not be the case after all.

On the flip side, new reports are hinting that Samsung is working on a revamped S Pen packed with more features. While the details are still under wraps, the stylus is said to be a bit thicker.

This change might also tie into rumors of a new stylus tip in the works, as mentioned by the same source.

If the tipster’s info is on point, the new S Pen might not work with older Galaxy Z Fold models. At the same time, there’s still some uncertainty about whether the stylus will lose any features.

Samsung is rumored to start S Pen production in June. If tradition holds, Samsung's next foldable phones will make their debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not completely reinvent the foldable wheel, it’s shaping up to bring some pretty tempting upgrades. Rumor has it we’ll see a sleeker hinge and a less noticeable screen crease, among others.

Even with all the upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to be playing it safe, focusing more on fine-tuning than breaking new ground. Rumor has it that the phone will stick with reliable hardware, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, instead of pushing for anything too radical.