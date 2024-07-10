Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Check Amazon Ultra is the new Pro The Galaxy Watch Ultra is like the spiritual successor to the Watch 5 Pro. It has an all-new design, the latest processor, Galaxy AI integration, and supports extreme activities like ocean swimming. The programmable third button on the frame offers quick access to your workouts or an emergency siren. For Durable titanium frame

Along with the latest foldables, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch 7 and a brand new Galaxy Watch Ultra at its July 2024 Unpacked event. The Watch 7 succeeds the Watch 6, while the Watch Ultra sits in a new premium category and is by far, Samsung's most expensive wearable yet. Fans who were waiting for a new Classic model are out of luck, but the older model should still be available for a while.

Although both watches are designed for different target audiences, they do share some common features. The Galaxy Watch 6 was among the best Samsung watches, and we have no doubt the Watch 7 is next in line on that list. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a different beast altogether that's designed for extreme activities, but I can see how some features might appeal to the average user too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Design

The most striking difference between the two watches is the design itself. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a large, circular 1.5-inch display with a Titanium Grade 4 frame for extra ruggedness. The frame has extra metal padding in four corners, which is what makes the Ultra look square-ish. It's only available in one size of 47mm, in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver.

The Watch Ultra features a new Dynamic Lug System for attaching the watch straps. This should make it easier to swap watch bands when needed. There are also all-new watch straps specially designed to keep your wrist cool during intense activities. The Ultra is a heavy watch weighing 60.5g, which is more than even the Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra features three buttons on the right side, which includes a newly added Quick Button. This can be used to quickly begin workouts or you can map other funtions too. It can also be used to activate an Emergency Siren, in case you find yourself in trouble.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 follows the more traditional smartwatch design, similar to the Watch 6. Just like the recently introduced Galaxy Watch FE, the Watch 7 features dual-colored accents on the watch straps. The 44mm model comes in Green and Silver, while the 40mm model is available in Green and Cream.

The 44mm Watch 7 has the same display size and resolution as the Watch Ultra, and both are protected by Sapphire Crystal. The 40mm model has a 1.3-inch display and a slightly lower resolution. Samsung has also released new band colors for the Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Hardware and specs

As different as they physically appear, the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra share many similar features. Both watches are powered by the Exynos W1000 SoC, a 3nm processor with five cores. Samsung claims it has a 3x faster CPU and 30% better power efficiency, compared to the previous model. Both watches also come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

These also happen to be the first Android watches to ship with Wear OS 5, with the latest One UI 6 Watch skin. The watches will have LTE options, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5).

The Watch 7 starts at $299.99, which is the same as the Watch 6. The Watch Ultra is priced at $649.99, which is quite steep.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Display 47mm (1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire Crystal) 44mm (1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire Crystal); 40mm (1.3-inch Super AMOLED, 432x432, Sapphire Crystal) Colors Titanium Sliver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White 44mm (Green, Silver); 40mm (Green, Cream) Processor Exynos W1000 Exynos W1000 RAM & storage 2GB + 32GB 2GB + 32GB Battery 590mAh 425mAh (44mm); 300mAh (40mm) Software One UI 6 Watch (Wear OS 5) One UI 6 Watch (Wear OS 5) Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Biosignal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optiocal Biosignal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Dimensions 47mm: 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1 mm 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm (44mm); 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm (40mm) Weight 60.5g 33.8g (44mm); 28.8g (40mm) Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS(L1+L5), Glonass, Beidou, Galileo LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS(L1+L5), Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H 10ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H Price Starts at $299.99 $649.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a much larger battery than the Watch 7. The 590mAh capacity is said to deliver the longest battery life in a Samsung watch yet, up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode and 48 hours in Excersise Power Saving mode. The Ultra has dedicated watch faces for checking your stats after a workout, and it can automatically switch to Night mode for better readability in the dark.

Since it's built for extreme activities, the Watch Ultra has a 10ATM water resistant rating, compared to 5ATM on the Watch 7. However, both tout IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ingress protection ratings. Additionally, the Ultra is guaranteed to work at wider altitude ranges like 500m below sea level and up to 9,000m above.

The Watch 7 has a Sleep Apnea feature which is De Novo FDA-authorized. It allows the watch to track potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. You can also track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) with the AGEs Index on the watch.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Which is right for you?

For most users, the new Galaxy Watch 7 makes better sense. For starters, it is quite a bit more affordable than the Watch Ultra and it shares many of the core specs like the processor, memory, and sensors. Plus, it comes in the same sizes as the previous model, so you should be able to use older watch bands from the Watch 6 with it.

The Watch Ultra will appeal to adventure seekers looking for better weather resistance and longer battery life. The high price would be the main barrier for most people, but if you can afford it, it should offer the best Galaxy smartwatch experience of them all.

