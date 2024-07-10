Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bands 2024

Treat yourself to the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bands that we've rounded up for you right here. Such a magnificent wearable deserves its own wardrobe. You are bound to get years and years of use out of this capable and powerful smartwatch.

Samsung debuted a brand new Dynamic Lug System with the Galaxy Watch Ultra that unclasps with one click. You'll definitely want to get in on the action and have a few extras apart from the one your Watch Ultra came with. It's also a good idea to get some metal bands to spare as well as something for other occasions.

All the nicest bands for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band View at Amazon Best overall Samsung's own Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band with the new One Click connector is the best overall choice for your Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is made of a comfy skin-friendly material, is sporty and fun to look at, and the new connector system is a dream to use. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra View at Amazon Best rugged Like to get down and dirty? The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a suitable band for your Galaxy Watch Ultra. This tough scratch-proof band includes a case that protects the huge smartwatch from scratches and bumps. Chofit Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Breathable Elastic Nylon Loop Band View at Amazon Best budget The Chofit Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Nylon Loop Band costs less than $5 apiece, which is the cheapest strap you can find right now. You can choose from one of seven shades with a mix of dark and light hues available. Areziir Galaxy Watch Ultra Stainless Steel Mesh Strap View at Amazon Best mesh band Areziir's Galaxy Watch Ultra Stainless Steel Mesh Strap is made of stainless steel and comes in a wide range of metallic colors. You get magnetic clasps that make it very easy to adjust the band. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band View at Amazon Best for sports Need an airy, light sports wristband for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? Try the Ultra Marine Band for size. This first-party band might be expensive, but it's uber-comfortable, aerated, and available in a bunch of colors and sizes. Not to mention, you get the new One Click connector. Generic Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Adjustable Sport Soft Silicone Bands View at Amazon Best multipack Looking to bag a wide range of colors in one go? A multipack like this one gives you bang for your buck as well as a different colored band for your Watch Ultra every two days in a week. Soft silicone bands like these make for an ergonomic wear experience.

Pick the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra band for your needs

The Galaxy Watch Ultra was the most interesting device in Samsung's July 2024 Unpacked lineup. If it has caught your eye and you've ordered yourself one, congrats! You are now the proud owner of one of the most powerful Android smartwatches out there. Depending on what color of the Watch Ultra you bought, you'll definitely want to purchase additional bands for your wearable.

The best overall band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is none other than the first-party Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band. It may come off as an Apple Watch Ultra rip-off, but that's for you to decide. Regardless, the Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band looks smart and comes in a variety of shades and sizes. Most attractive is its brand new One Click connector, which is delightfully easy and quick to use. Swapping bands takes a mere second or two thanks to the new connector and Dynamic Lug System of the Watch Ultra. It's a tad expensive, but this band is made of premium materials that feel, look, and perform superbly, so it's a good investment.

I'd suggest you grab a budget band or a cheap multipack in addition to Samsung's own offerings. Check out the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro if you're into sports and rough activities. And if you like to wear classy metal bands, the Areziir Galaxy Watch Ultra Stainless Steel Mesh Strap is an affordable option to satisfy your desires.