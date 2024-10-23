Boox debuts the new Palma 2 and Note Air4 C, but teases a Max variant

What you need to know

Boox announced a trio of devices on October 23: the Palma 2, the Note Air4 C, and it teased the upcoming Note Max.

The Palma 2 retains its 6.13-inch e-ink Carta 1200 display but receives a fingerprint reader for security, Android 13, and the upgraded NeoReader software.

The Note Air4 C delivers a richer, more comfortability color e-reader display and a paper-like display when using its stylus for writers and artists.

The Palma 2 can be pre-ordered for $279 while the Note Air4 C runs for $499.

The world of e-readers expands as Boox debuts a trio of new ePaper devices for book lovers.

Today (Oct 23), the company published a press release highlighting three e-readers, beginning with the 2024 Palma 2. Boox states the pocket-sized Palma 2 is a device for a "mindful lifestyle." Users will find the same 6.13-inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1200 as its predecessor from 2023.

The Palma 2 features Boox Super Refresh technology, which makes for a quicker device. Additionally, the company implemented an octa-core CPU to help users easily manage "multiple tasks." The latest phone-sized reader delivers Android 13 out of the box. It even comes pre-installed with the Google Play Store, meaning users can grab some of their favorite apps.

Boox states the Palma 2 offers several tools to help make reading more memorable for study and reflection. The device comes with NeoReader, a native Boox reading app that lets users highlight text, annotate, and translate. Boox adds users will also find the Boox AI assistant to help create a list or explain what a book sentence could mean.

Another highlight of the Palma 2 is the addition of a fingerprint reader. Boox states the fingerprint scanner is woven into the power button for an extra layer of security.

(Image credit: Boox)

The "smart button" on the side of the Palma 2 lets users assign different functions to it as a shortcut. Boox states the button works in three ways: short press, long press, and double tap. Users can assign its screenshot feature or surface its AI by assigning them to one of the three functions for easy use. "Flexible widgets" and gestures make navigating the Palma 2 seamless when on the go.

Whether you're downloading a few apps or storing books, the Palma 2 delivers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, users can toss in a microSD card for more room.

Like the 2023 edition, the Palma 2 contains a "durable" 3,950mAh battery with a USB-C charging port. The small phone-like device can repel "unexpected spills and splashes."

Consumers will find Boox Palma 2 in white and black. The device is available for pre-order today (Oct 23) for $279. Boox adds that there are a few flip-fold cases for aesthetic and protective purposes.

(Image credit: Boox)

Following the Palma 2 is the company's Note Air4 C. According to the post, the Note Air4 C delivers an "improved" 10.3-inch color ePaper display over the Note Air3 C. Boox states it's worked to enhance the tablet's Kaleido 3 color e-ink screen so it can deliver "brighter" backgrounds, contrast for eye comfort, and encourage an "engaging visual experience." The Note Air4 C's display features a faster refresh rate and response time when tapping or writing.

The Note Air4 C's design remains close to its predecessor. Boox highlights the tablet's 5.8mm profile and light 420g weight.

With creativity at its core, the Note Air4 C lets artists pick between templates, brushes, layers, and AI-backed "Smart Scribe" tools. Boox added a new "Shape" tool for those looking to clean up their artwork, which may pair well with its lasso tool for moving design elements. Elsewhere, users can make notes on their artwork and quickly "link" them all with the new link tool.

The Note Air4 C's Android 13 OS and the octa-core CPU help with most of the heavy lifting. Boox states it has improved the CPU performance of the tablet by ~50% and its implementation of BSR technology aids its display's refresh rate.

(Image credit: Boox)

The Note Air4 C is also a good reading buddy as Boox states users will find preset appearance choices to "improve readability." Like the Palma 2, the Note Air4 C makes tools like highlighting, creating annotations, and more freely available when reading documents, newspapers, and books. Moreover, users can switch between light or dark modes when reading. Multitasking tools, such as split-screen, let users place a document on the left to read while scribbling notes on the right.

The post says the tablet's 6GB of RAM helps keep its multitasking smooth and responsive. Moreover, users will have 64GB of storage to store everything they need. The Note Air4 C provides a 3,700mAh battery.

Users can pre-order the Boox Note Air4 C for $499 on its main website or Amazon.

Lastly, Boox rounds out its announcement with a teaser for its A4 paper-sized Note Max. The device features a 13.3-inch, " ultra-crisp" Carta 1300 e-ink display. Boox states it crafted a sleek, "chic-style" shell for this larger device. What's more, the addition of a free-form front light helps with readability and focus.

The Note Max will arrive with a 2.4GHz octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Boox has not said when consumers can expect the Note Max to become available. More information will likely come in the future.