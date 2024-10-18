Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim likely releasing next week

What you need to know

Samsung has a new teaser for an upcoming launch event in Korea on October 21.

The teaser hints at a new Galaxy foldable, likely a slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It is unclear whether the new foldable device's launch is also aimed at a global release.

Putting an end to all rumors, Samsung has finally revealed the launch date of the rumored foldable phone. The company's Korean newsroom has shared a new teaser of a launch event scheduled for coming Monday (Oct. 21).

However, the teaser shared (via Digital Trends) on YouTube doesn't specify whether it is a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition or the long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Per the teaser, it surely appears to be the latter model, as the device is teased in an envelope passing under a door rail.

[초대장] 10월 21일, 새로운 갤럭시가 공개됩니다 - YouTube Watch On

The device in the teaser is surely a book-style Galaxy foldable phone, with its screen turning on to showcase the launch date. Needless to say, an envelope is typically thinner, and such a thin phone packed in it reminds us of Steve Jobs's popular unveiling of the MacBook Air in 2008.

The latest teaser doesn't give away much, aside from the launch date and the slimmer foldable phone tentatively named Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. It is also unclear whether the event is exclusive to the Korean market or the device will be available in other regions, too.

Having said that, one interesting aspect of the teaser video description happens to be the "yet another innovation" tagline (Korean-translated). It is highly unlikely that Samsung would say the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is an innovation as it is something that's already available (Galaxy Z Fold 6) to the masses.

These pieces of evidence point to a slimmer Galaxy foldable phone coming next week. Previous leaks have given us a sneak peek at how the device would probably look. It is believed to be slimmer than the current Z Fold 6, with a thickness of 10.6mm (when folded), while the former measures 12.1mm. The leak also indicated that it would have a boxy design with a brushed metal finish and should make the device hold comfortably in one hand.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

While triple cameras on the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 don't protrude that much, the upcoming foldable's previous leak hints at the device featuring triple cameras placed in a separate camera module that protrudes quite significantly due to the slimness the device incorporates.

Overall, Samsung seems to be aiming at current slimmer foldables, launched recently, such as Honor Magic V3. It is one of the slimmest foldable phones available there, measuring only 9.3mm when folded.