Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Special Edition' photo flaunts minor changes and thinness

What you need to know

An alleged photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Special Edition" has surfaced and shows some slight differences over the Fold 6.

The device is rumored to sport a "brushed metal finish" and a more rectangular camera array.

Aside from its rumored marginally "slim" measurements, the Fold 6 "Special Edition" may see a titanium backing, a 200MP primary lens, and an upgraded under-display camera.

Rumors have continued to mention a Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim," but recently those whispers swapped to a "Special Edition" and this leak might've shown it off early.

An alleged photo of the device has surfaced courtesy of Android Headlines and the phone in question sports a few notable differences. The device is rumored to take its thickness down to 10.6mm when folded and roughly 4.9mm when unfolded. This is only moderately thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its 12.1mm measurement when folded.

Additionally, the supposed photo suggests that the device will continue to sport that boxy look, but with slightly rounded corners for handheld comfortability.

The back of the device has streaks running vertically, potentially indicating a "brushed metal finish" as the publication notes. Moreover, rumors claim the device could have a thin layer of glass above that finish as extra protection.

Another difference on the rear panel is the triple camera island. On the standard Fold 6, this island is pill-shaped and conforms to the shape of the top and bottom lens (since it's rounded). This alleged Fold 6 "Special Edition" picture claims that Samsung is moving toward a rectangular shape for the array.

It also seems that the typical camera bump will exist on this next model. A small LED flash can be seen off to the right side of the array, as well.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Something to remember is that the Fold 6 "Slim" or "Special Edition" was rumored to feature a titanium rear panel. It was stated that Samsung was "reviewing" the idea of implementing the material due to its lighter weight and heightened durability over standard options. This could still be the case. It's difficult to tell visually from the photo and without Samsung's official say-so.

For its cameras, rumors claim the Korean OEM will upgrade the phone's UDC (Under Display Camera). The Fold 6 "Special Edition" could pick up a 5MP UDC, up from 4MP, to help with sharpness and detail. What's more, the publication notes that the phone could include a 200MP primary sensor on the back.

With how speculation is shaping up, it feels like the Fold 6 Special Edition won't be all that special. The marginally slimmer estimations on the device's thickness (which today's rumor doubles down on) might not entice consumers as much. However, one shining rumor is the upgraded camera system, which Samsung might finally do for this "Special Edition."

Regardless, this next Fold 6 variant is rumored to arrive in South Korea on September 25 and could cost a whopping 2.8 million won (~$2,100).