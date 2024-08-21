The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' might flaunt a titanium back panel

What you need to know

A new report claims Samsung is "reviewing" a decision regarding whether it should implement a titanium back panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim."

Samsung has also reportedly started mass producing some of the device's necessary materials ahead of its alleged Q4 launch.

Previous rumors claim the phone will feature a slightly bigger display than the Fold 6, but its price point could be similar.

A fresh report has revealed new details about a potential slimmer version of Samsung's latest clamshell foldable device.

The latest rumors stem from The Elec which reports that Samsung is "reviewing" whether or not it will place a titanium panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (via Android Authority). It was reported that Samsung's display division "recently completed" a type of titanium plate.

Moreover, Samsung is reportedly interested in applying a titanium panel due to its lighter weight and tougher exterior.

"Some parts" of this rumored slim Fold 6 variant have reportedly entered mass production for Samsung. The post claims this is done in preparation for the device's alleged Q4 2024 release timeframe.

The report also mentions that Samsung switched from a metal plate to carbon fiber reinforced plastic for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year. Apparently, the South Korean tech giant did this because the metal was messing with the S Pen. The shift to a titanium back panel makes sense given that the Slim version might not come with an S Pen.

It's worth mentioning that, if true, the rumored Fold 6 Slim would be Samsung's first titanium foldable but not its first titanium phone. The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a Grade 2 titanium frame. The decision to move in this direction was similar to what we've seen reported for the slim Fold: lightweight, stronger exterior.

The "slim" Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors started earlier this year, with such tipsters claiming it would drop the S Pen. Additionally, rumors state the device will feature a slightly larger display than the recent Fold 6 and at a (presumed) similar price. Such pricing rumors did arrive a few months after the slim variant was originally thought to be priced lower, closer to the Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be released in Q4 2024, but Samsung might wait a month and do it alongside the Galaxy S25 series.