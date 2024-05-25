Samsung might have a 'Slim' foldable in the works, but it'll miss out on an important feature

What you need to know

Samsung will likely release a new foldable phone next to the Galaxy S25 series, according to an analyst.

It is expected to be called the Samsung Fold 6 Slim and will have a more prominent display than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The foldable is believed to be priced similarly to the flagship Z Fold 6 model. However, S Pen support is expected to be omitted.

Samsung is likely prepping for the next foldables release in the anticipated July Galaxy Unpacked event, where we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. While there are solid rumors about another Z Fold 6 device, new information hints at an all-new model for next year.

Prominent display analyst Ross Young has shared some exciting details on X about an all-new Galaxy foldable smartphone likely to be dubbed Samsung Fold 6 Slim. It is believed to sport a bigger display than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and should also be priced similarly to it. However, there seems to be no S Pen input, as seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Hearing about a Samsung Fold 6 Slim, Q4'24, bigger display than the Fold 6. Price probably similar to the Fold 6. No pen input.May 23, 2024

Young further indicates that the display panel for the Fold 6 Slim will be shipping in Q4 2024, and the foldable phone will likely hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2025, right alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Young also noted that they have the upcoming foldable’s cover and folding screen dimensions, which will likely be produced in their next Foldable Report.

The new information from Young sounds interesting, especially amid the rumors of a cheaper and more expensive foldable phone, which was hinted to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Firstly, there have been whispers of a more premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, which was touted to be heavily priced compared to the current $1799 price tag.

(Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

Later on, speculations indicated an affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 may also be in the works, which is also expected to be a toned version of the Z Fold 6.

Meanwhile, another report from South Korea indicated that Samsung is sticking to the same two foldables this year, and the lack of differentiating factors is probably the primary reason to ditch its plans to bring an affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On the contrary, per Young, there is likely a new one coming at least next year, which is encouraging to see as the foldable phone market is clearly on the rise and not the other way around, as more OEMs are expected to debut their first foldable phones, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, we should take this with a grain of salt for now, but if Samsung is indeed planning to launch a Z Fold 6 Slim, the phone would probably have to be priced well below the incoming model, which would likely be its "differentiating factor."