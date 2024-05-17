Samsung likely to stick to only two foldables release this year

What you need to know

While we anticipated the launch of at least three new Galaxy foldables this year, a new report hints otherwise.

Samsung might not be bringing the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model this year; instead, it will stick to the regular Z Fold and Z Flip 6 models.

The South Korean report states that the lack of differentiation factors and industry uncertainty are likely the possible reasons.

As we approach the second half of 2024, the launch of the next Galaxy foldables is inevitable. It is the event where we expect to see Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, previous rumors have indicated that another variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would likely be a cheaper alternative.

On the contrary, a new report from The Elec indicates Samsung is considering ditching its plans to bring a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 for at least this year. Instead, we will see only the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The report further indicates that Samsung is starting to assemble the components required to build these foldables beginning this month.

(Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

It is believed that multiple factors made Samsung reconsider its decision to bring the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6. Per the report, one amongst them is the lack of product differentiation factors next to industry uncertainty. Instead of tackling those factors, Samsung will likely invest time and energy in improving the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 instead of tackling those factors.

Meanwhile, several previous reports have indicated that we should likely see the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 that would bring Samsung's foldable technology prowess to the masses. The indications were spot-on, as it was codenamed "Q6A" right next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 codename "Q6" while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 codenamed "B6." The approach appeared similar to what Samsung does with its Galaxy A series phones — bringing more value to the handset at a more affordable price.

On the contrary, there have been reports of an Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, not the cheaper book-style foldable phone. It was rumored to be more pricey than the current model that retails at $1799.

On the other hand, Elec indicated that Samsung had plans to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, followed by a Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 2025. These reports hint that this is not a possibility, so they should be considered cautiously. Meanwhile, we still hope to see an affordable Galaxy Z Fold phone soon.