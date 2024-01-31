A cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 may have been spotted with an 'A' moniker twist

What you need to know

A recent discovery suggests Samsung has started ordering components for the Fold 6 (Q6) and Flip 6 (B6), alongside a new "Q6A" codename.

The alternate codename is assumed to be the brand's cheaper, entry-level Fold 6, which has been rumored for quite some time.

Past reports have proposed Samsung has "considered" creating a cheaper Fold, and that such a device would launch in the second half of 2024.

Newly discovered information has supposedly shown Samsung is making moves for a cheaper book-style foldable.

As discovered by WinFuture (German) in import/export databases, Samsung has started ordering components for devices codenamed "Q6" and "B6" (via 9to5Google). The names likely refer to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip, however, a "Q6A" codename was spotted alongside them. It's speculated that this could signify Samsung's beginning to develop its cheaper book-style device.

Additionally, the publication discovered that this alternate codename had been in the database since November 2023.

The leak adds that Samsung has started ordering its components in "smaller quantities" as it looks to begin crafting its prototype units. Current speculation suggests Samsung could launch its cheaper Fold (if it truly exists) alongside its next foldable wave or soon after it.

While the discovered codenames follow Samsung's trend of Q5 and B5 for last year's foldables, things can always change. So, take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The supposed cheaper Fold 6's codename bearing an "A" gets us thinking about Samsung's A series devices, like the Galaxy A54. These devices typically arrive mid-range, but Samsung still attempts to plug in decent performance, speed, and software. Perhaps the company is leaning more toward the same — but for a foldable.

Rumors about Samsung creating a cheaper Fold aren't new, as a report from South Korea proposed as much. Lowering the price could aid the company in sowing more hype around its larger foldable as the Flip 5 has continued to succeed at its $999 starting price. It was stated in the report that Samsung was "considering developing" an entry-level Fold.

More importantly, such a device would launch during the second half of 2024.

Other discoveries, such as Samsung's recently spotted "Ironflex" trademark, suggest the company is interested in strengthening its foldable displays. This technology is expected to be used on the Fold 6 and Flip 6, but the company could also turn it toward its tablets and wearables.

Samsung is also rumored to be switching up its creation method for its foldable display bezels in an attempt to lower its cost.