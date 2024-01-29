Samsung rumored to cut foldable display costs with inkjet printing

What you need to know

Samsung may cut the cost of its foldable displays by switching its bezel creation method moving forward.

The company is rumored to distance itself from Segyung Hitech's MDD process for an inkjet printing process.

Rumors have previously stated the Flip 6 and Fold 6 are in line for display changes, as well as speculation that Samsung is working on a cheaper book-style foldable.

A new rumor suggests Samsung may opt for a cheaper method for the bezels of its upcoming Flip 6 and Fold 6.

According to The Elec (Korean), Samsung may lean on an inkjet printer method to create the bezels of its next foldable wave (via 9to5Google). This inkjet method is said to have everything required to produce the bezels "in the film" already. Meanwhile, the report suggests Samsung's "consistent" asking of its Display division to reduce the cost of its hardware may have contributed to this change.

Those close to the subject add the rumored inkjet printer process can create "more film" to be used as the display bezels, compared to the OEM's previous ways.

The Korean publication states Samsung previously tapped Segyung Hitech's "micro dry process decoration" (MDD) to craft the bezels of its foldable displays. This method would create film, which would later be cut off and turned into the bezels of the displays — likely driving up the cost.

It's also been speculated that lowering the cost of the Flip 6 and Fold 6's displays could positively affect Samsung's pricing later this year.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Design-wise, Samsung was rumored to "alter" the design of the Fold 6's internal and external displays later this year. There wasn't much to unpack, however, it was suggested this redesign could involve the device's aspect ratio as users previously voiced their displeasure with its "tall and narrow" 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the Flip 6 is rumored to arrive with even thinner bezels.

Another purported change involves its cover display with leakers stating the Flip 6 could see an increase to almost four inches, up from 3.4-inches on the Flip 5.

If Samsung is looking to alter the method of its foldable bezel creation, then that could feed into rumors of a cheaper foldable. Those rumors stated the Korean OEM could work on a cheaper Fold 6 as the 2023 Fold 5 was priced at around $2,000. Furthermore, there was speculation that Samsung is interested in recreating the success of its clamshell model, which is priced at $999.

We'll have to wait and see for now as Samsung's next Unpacked event for its foldables won't take place until later this summer.