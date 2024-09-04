The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Special Edition' might not be all that special

What you need to know

Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim" device is now said to be called the "Special Edition," because even the premium variant isn't all that thin.

Perks of picking the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition over the standard model could include a better rear camera system and marginally-improved thickness.

Samsung will still have a hard time convincing users to pick the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition over the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open.

Before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 even officially launched, we were hearing rumors of a thinner and more premium variant set for release in the fall. At the time, it was being referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim," due to it being a thinner version of the regular model. In the time since, both Google and Honor released similar foldables that are thinner than both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the unreleased model, per reports.

That's why Samsung may be switching up the name of its upcoming flagship foldable. Indications are now that it will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Special Edition," which seems like a better name than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Samsung couldn't call its upcoming foldable the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim because it simply isn't thin enough, and it would've been ridiculed. In fact, Honor already gloriously trolled Samsung for the thickness of its latest foldable with a tiny message roasting the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

But for similar reasons, the Special Edition might not be very special. In fact, it may end up just being the Galaxy Z Fold 6 model that Samsung should've released in the first place. The latest leaks come from Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), although his account is currently private. They point to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition including a slightly slimmer form factor and an upgraded rear camera system.

That last bit could be crucial, because there isn't a single foldable available in North America that has a camera system capable of competing with those of flagships. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a worse camera than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a worse camera than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the OnePlus Open has a worse camera than the OnePlus 12. Samsung is the worst offender, because its $1,900 folding phone has the same rear camera system as the $800 base Galaxy S24. It's also going on its third year without changes.

The latest report from Blass indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 50MP main camera could be swapped for a 200MP sensor on the Special Edition. If you recall, the same was reported when a Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra" model was rumored. This sensor might also support 2x optical zoom, and it's possible it is the same ISOCELL HP3 camera within the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For now, it's unclear whether the Special Edition might receive telephoto or ultrawide camera upgrades.

If the Special Edition indeed features a 200MP main camera sensor, and the marketing surrounds that change, it would make a lot more sense than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim branding. There have been mixed reports about the thickness of Samsung's next foldable, but the most recent figures are that it measures 11.5mm when folded. That still puts it considerably behind the Honor Magic V3 and even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Everything the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition needs to be a hit

I have no doubts that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be a better foldable than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the details surrounding both models underscore how far behind Samsung is in foldable technology. Neither the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 nor the rumored Special Edition variant are set to challenge top foldables from Honor, Vivo, and others. It won't even top the charts in every area stateside, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open still dominating in their own ways.

If anything, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should become the budget Samsung foldable we've always wanted, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition becoming the premium variant. Samsung's current foldable is far too expensive for the features it offers, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could be more worthy of that $1,900 price point. Unfortunately, we don't expect Samsung to shave dollars off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 price tag anytime soon. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition might be exclusive to Korea and China, so it won't meaningfully impact North American sales at all.

To really be competitive, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition would need a more powerful camera system, a much slimmer chassis, and a better form factor. Built-in S Pen storage would be an unlikely but significant feature. While the Special Edition might offer one or two of these, it's not going to offer all of them. Even Samsung's best is behind the curve in 2024 when it comes to foldables.